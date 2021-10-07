CoinShares announces strategic investment in Swiss-based online bank, FlowBank

October 7, 2021 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey | CoinShares International Limited, (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS) (" CoinShares " or the " Group " or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce a strategic investment of USD 11,845,790 in FlowBank, an online bank headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

About FlowBank

Founded by Charles-Henri Sabet in 2020, licensed by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (“FINMA”) and a member of esisuisse, FlowBank aspires to make investing accessible to everyone. It does so through intuitively-designed investing platforms, educational trading courses led by seasoned experts, and by offering highly competitive pricing.

Today more than 50,000 financial products including stocks, bonds, commodities, ETFs, Forex, CFDs, and more are available to FlowBank’s clients, allowing both private and institutional clients to invest in a wide range of asset classes on its FlowBank and FlowBank Pro platforms. Additionally, with FlowBank’s planned launch of MetaTrader 4 (“MT4”), customers will be able to further enhance their Forex trading experience.

Strategic Investment

FlowBank’s mission starts within Switzerland’s borders, but the business has international ambitions. FlowBank's association with CoinShares, Europe’s largest and longest standing digital asset firm, further solidifies FlowBank’s mission to create a seamless and innovative banking and investment journey for its customers, whilst keeping the very best of Swiss banking’s heritage.

While FlowBank’s customers can already invest in a variety of products, including CoinShares’ crypto ETPs, it is hoped that its offering can be enhanced with the assistance of CoinShares’ technology stack. From the beginning of next year, it is planned that customers will be able to directly buy, HODL, and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as other tokenized assets, directly from their FlowBank account.

Charles-Henri Sabet, FlowBank’s founder and CEO, commented:

“One year after its successful launch and rapid growth, FlowBank is excited to announce that CoinShares, a pioneer in digital asset investing listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market, has become a new strategic investor. This further reinforces FlowBank’s commitment to go beyond the frontiers of traditional investment by providing its customers easy-to-use and trusted gateways to traditional and decentralised finance.