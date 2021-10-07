AB Klaipėdos nafta preliminary revenue for September 2021

checkAd

The preliminary revenue of the Company’s* oil terminals for September 2021 comprises EUR 1.4 million and is lower by EUR 1.2 million or by 46.2 % compared to September of 2020. The preliminary revenue of the Company’s oil terminals for the nine months of 2021 comprises EUR 15.5 million and is lower by 34.9 % compared to the same period of 2020.                                                                                                                               

The preliminary revenue of the Company’s Klaipėda LNG terminal for September 2021 comprises EUR 3.2 million (during the same month of 2020 – EUR 3.6 million). Klaipėda LNG terminal revenue from regulated activities consists of the regasification tariff fixed part (for booked annual capacities), variable part for amount of re-gasified LNG and reloading revenue. The level of Klaipėda LNG terminal revenue (for booked annual capacities) does not depend on regasification volume. Revenue is confirmed by the National Energy Regulatory Council (NERC) based on the approved methodology of State regulated prices in the natural gas sector and is calculated for the whole upcoming year. The preliminary revenue of Klaipėda LNG terminal for the nine months of 2021 decreased by 18.7 % compared to the same period of 2020. Lower revenue was affected by both, lower regasification volumes, compared to the same period last year, and proportionate reduction of security supplement in 2021, based on the surplus of LNG return from the period 2014-2019, which was established for the regulated activities of the Company, and is equal to EUR 1.9 million.

The preliminary revenue of the Company’s commercial LNG activity for September 2021 comprises EUR 0.2 million and is at the same level compared to September of 2020. The preliminary revenue of the Company’s commercial LNG activity for the first nine months of 2021 comprises EUR 1.9 million and is lower by 5.0 % compared to the same period of 2020.

Total preliminary revenue of the Company for January-September 2021 amounts to EUR 44.0 million and is lower by 24.8 % compared to the same period of 2020 – EUR 58.5 million.

Preliminary revenue of the Company, EUR million:

  September January - September
  2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change
Oil terminals activity 1.4 2.6 -46.2% 15.5 23.8 -34.9%
LNG terminal activity 3.2 3.6 -11.1% 26.6 32.7 -18.7%
Commercial LNG activity 0.2 0.2 0% 1.9 2.0 -5.0%
Total 4.8 6.4 -25.0% 44.0 58.5 -24.8%

*Note: Only preliminary information of the Company is presented, preliminary revenue of subsidiaries is not included. Consolidated financial results of the Group are presented in the interim financial statements.


Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 614 82665





