AB Klaipėdos nafta preliminary revenue for September 2021

The preliminary revenue of the Company’s* oil terminals for September 2021 comprises EUR 1.4 million and is lower by EUR 1.2 million or by 46.2 % compared to September of 2020. The preliminary revenue of the Company’s oil terminals for the nine months of 2021 comprises EUR 15.5 million and is lower by 34.9 % compared to the same period of 2020.

The preliminary revenue of the Company’s Klaipėda LNG terminal for September 2021 comprises EUR 3.2 million (during the same month of 2020 – EUR 3.6 million). Klaipėda LNG terminal revenue from regulated activities consists of the regasification tariff fixed part (for booked annual capacities), variable part for amount of re-gasified LNG and reloading revenue. The level of Klaipėda LNG terminal revenue (for booked annual capacities) does not depend on regasification volume. Revenue is confirmed by the National Energy Regulatory Council (NERC) based on the approved methodology of State regulated prices in the natural gas sector and is calculated for the whole upcoming year. The preliminary revenue of Klaipėda LNG terminal for the nine months of 2021 decreased by 18.7 % compared to the same period of 2020. Lower revenue was affected by both, lower regasification volumes, compared to the same period last year, and proportionate reduction of security supplement in 2021, based on the surplus of LNG return from the period 2014-2019, which was established for the regulated activities of the Company, and is equal to EUR 1.9 million.