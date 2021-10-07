checkAd

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2 Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2021, 08:00  |  46   |   |   

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
(“Falcon” or the “Company”)

Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2 Update

7 October 2021 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) notes that production testing has now been completed and the well shut in at Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2 (“Kyalla 117”) in the Beetaloo Sub-Basin, Northern Territory, Australia with our joint venture partner, Origin Energy B2 Pty Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Origin Energy Limited.

As noted in the Company’s press release on 20 July 2021, while Kyalla 117 flowed liquids-rich gas without assistance for intermittent periods, production was not sustained and there were indications of a potential downhole flow restriction.

On 14 September, coil tubing operations recommenced at Kyalla 117. No apparent restriction or blockage was identified in the production casing. Following a nitrogen lift, the well was able to flow unassisted at rates between 0 (i.e. rates too small to measure) and 1.5 MMcsfd for five days before loading up with water. Gas compositions data are not yet available but gas specific gravity data is similar to that measured during the previous phase of testing. Trace condensate was also observed.

Further analysis will be undertaken, including additional core analysis and well design considerations, to enable a conclusion to be reached on the results from operations at Kyalla 117, which will inform the future approach to further drilling and testing of the Kyalla play in the Beetaloo Sub-basin.

The purpose of the current exploration campaign was to collect data across the three primary plays within the permits: Velkerri dry gas, Velkerri liquids rich, and Kyalla liquids rich. Despite the challenges, the Kyalla remains a viable target within the Beetaloo. Kyalla 117 was the first horizontal well targeting the Kyalla and achieved its primary technical objective of demonstrating liquids rich gas flow potential of the Kyalla.

Recap on the gas composition
The initial analysis of natural gas by gas chromatography confirmed a liquids-rich gas stream low in CO2 as follows:

  • C1 = 65.03 mol%
  • C2 = 18.72 mol%
  • C3 = 8.37 mol%
  • iC4 = 1.29 mol%
  • nC4 = 2.03 mol%
  • C5+ = 2.73 mol%
  • CO2 = 0.91 mol%
  • N2 = 0.92 mol%

The elevated C3+ gas component of 14.42 mol%, confirmed the Lower Kyalla Shale as a liquids-rich gas play. Gas composition data also support the view that the Kyalla gas stream will have elevated LPG and condensate yields.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2 Update Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.(“Falcon” or the “Company”) Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2 Update 7 October 2021 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) notes that production testing has now been completed and the well shut in at Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Photo Release -- Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, ...
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) – Fleet expansion programme commenced, involving the selling ...
Homeowners of America, a Porch Group Subsidiary, Introduces Services in Tennessee as Part of ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Participate in the Emohua Field in OML 22 in ...
Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces POCCO EV Orders over 3000 Units in September
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Receives Notification From the PCT That Its International Patent Application ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Upgrades its Exhibitor Booth at the Upcoming MJBIZCon Tradeshow; Las Vegas, ...
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Announces Appointment of Frank J. Dellaquila to Board of Directors
Xos, Inc. Celebrates California Clean Air Day with Mayor of LA Eric Garcetti, Attends City of LA ...
Else Nutrition Makes Charitable Donation of its Kids Plant-Based Products, in Partnership with ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
FIEBM: Rapport financier semestriel 2021
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
AnPac Bio 2021 First Half Revenue Up 128.5% with Non-GAAP Loss Reduced by 18.3%
Ayr Wellness Inc. Announces Commencement of Noteholder Consent Solicitation
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...