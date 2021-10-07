Including The Ashes, Big Bash, The Hundred, Caribbean Premier League, Cricket 22 Is The Biggest Cricket Simulation Ever Made

Lesquin, October 7: Big Ant Studios and Nacon are thrilled to announce that the long-awaited Cricket 22: The Official Game of The Ashes will arrive this November. A true next-generation effort that builds on the massive success of Cricket 19, Cricket 22 will deliver the most robust, substantial game of cricket that fans have ever seen.

Not only will Cricket 22 feature the perennial favourite Ashes competition, but the scope of licenses featured in the game has expanded massively. Cricket fans will be able to enjoy Australia’s Big Bash T20 competition, the hugely innovative The Hundred in England, the tropical party of the CPL in the Caribbean, and take to the international field of battle with fully-licensed teams from Australia, England, The West Indies, New Zealand and Ireland.

And, in keeping with Big Ant’s commitment to equality and equal representation, both the Men’s and Women’s games have been replicated across all of Cricket 22.

Building the next generation of cricket

Driven by fan feedback, Cricket 22 also features a bevy of new innovations, including: