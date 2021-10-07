PRESS RELEASE NACON: Announcing Cricket 22: A New Era Of Cricket Games Has Arrived!
Announcing Cricket 22:
A New Era Of Cricket Games Has Arrived!
Including The Ashes, Big Bash, The Hundred, Caribbean Premier League, Cricket 22 Is The Biggest Cricket Simulation Ever Made
Lesquin, October 7: Big Ant Studios and Nacon are thrilled to announce that the long-awaited Cricket 22: The Official Game of The Ashes will arrive this November. A true next-generation effort that builds on the massive success of Cricket 19, Cricket 22 will deliver the most robust, substantial game of cricket that fans have ever seen.
Not only will Cricket 22 feature the perennial favourite Ashes competition, but the scope of licenses featured in the game has expanded massively. Cricket fans will be able to enjoy Australia’s Big Bash T20 competition, the hugely innovative The Hundred in England, the tropical party of the CPL in the Caribbean, and take to the international field of battle with fully-licensed teams from Australia, England, The West Indies, New Zealand and Ireland.
And, in keeping with Big Ant’s commitment to equality and equal representation, both the Men’s and Women’s games have been replicated across all of Cricket 22.
Building the next generation of cricket
Driven by fan feedback, Cricket 22 also features a bevy of new innovations, including:
- All-new bowling and fielding controls; whether it’s a feisty fast bouncer, or the satisfying “snap” as you hurl the ball from the infield for a precision run-out, Cricket 22 features refined, tight controls that enable you to play your best game of cricket.
- A deep, narrative-driven career mode; you are in control on and off the field. You manage your training and press conferences, deal with injuries, and decide your path towards international glory!
- It’s the most accessible cricket game yet; New to Cricket? Cricket 22 makes it easier to get into the game than ever before, with a completely overhauled series of tutorials and first-time user experience. Cricket 22 is the most detailed simulation of the sport that Big Ant has ever created, and thanks to these tutorials we’ll have you out there batting and bowling like a pro in no time.
- An all-new commentary team; Cricket 22 brings a star-studded commentary team, featuring Michael Atherton, Ian Healy, Mel Jones, Alison Mitchell and David Gower. Every shot will be called with greater depth and analysis than ever before, and for the first time ever in a sports game, there will be an all-women commentary team, further deepening the representation of women in the Cricket 22 experience.
-
The best-looking cricket ever; Cricket 22 takes full advantage of the capabilities of the latest generation of hardware. Not only does the game load with blinding speed,
getting you into the action more quickly than ever before, it also includes a full suite of visual updates, including incredible real-time ray tracing elements, providing the most visually
realistic game of cricket ever seen.
0 Kommentare