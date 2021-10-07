checkAd

DGAP-WpÜG Tender Offer / Target company: Schaltbau Holding AG; Bidder: Voltage BidCo GmbH

DGAP-WpÜG: Voltage BidCo GmbH / Tender Offer
Tender Offer / Target company: Schaltbau Holding AG; Bidder: Voltage BidCo GmbH

07.10.2021 / 08:07 CET/CEST
Dissemination of an announcement according to the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The bidder is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement of the decision to make a
public delisting takeover offer (öffentliches Delisting-Erwerbsangebot)
pursuant to Section 10 paras. 1 and 3 German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act
(Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz - WpÜG) in connection with Section 39 para. 1 of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz, BörsG)

Bidder:
Voltage BidCo GmbH
Promenadeplatz 8
80333 Munich
Germany
registered with the commercial register of the local court of Munich, Germany, under HRB 268131

Company:
Schaltbau Holding AG
Hollerithstraße 5
81829 Munich
Germany
registered with the commercial register of the local court of Munich, Germany, under HRB 98668
WKN A2NBTL / ISIN DE000A2NBTL2

On 7 October 2021, Voltage BidCo GmbH (the "Bidder"), a holding company controlled by investment funds advised by The Carlyle Group, decided to make a delisting takeover offer (öffentliches Delisting Erwerbsangebot) to the shareholders of Schaltbau Holding AG (the "Company") for the acquisition of all non-par value registered shares in the Company (ISIN DE000A2NBTL2), not directly held by the Bidder, each share representing a proportionate amount of EUR 1.22 of the share capital of the Company, (the "Schaltbau Shares") against payment of a cash offer price at an amount which corresponds to the statutory minimum offer price (the "Delisting Offer"). The statutory minimum offer price is in view of the Bidder equal to an amount of EUR 53.50 per Schaltbau Share due to the relevant acquisition of Schaltbau Shares by the Bidder within a six months period prior to this publication.

