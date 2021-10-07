checkAd

Getsafe extends Series B Round to $93 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 08:10  |  26   |   |   

- Getsafe, the digital insurer, has secured another $63 million in funds, extending its Series B to $93 million.

- The company serves a quarter of a million customers in Germany and the UK, consolidating its position as Europe's largest neo-insurer.

- Among the newest investors are some of the largest Family Offices from Germany and Switzerland, as well as Earlybird, CommerzVentures, and Swiss Re.

HEIDELBERG, Germany, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Getsafe, the digital insurer targeting millennial buyers in Germany and the UK, has expanded its Series B funding round to $93M. The company is now serving a quarter of a million customers in Germany and the UK, consolidating its position as Europe's largest neo-insurer.

Getsafe serves 250,000 customers with its app

Among the new investors are some of the largest Family Offices from Germany and Switzerland, for example Abacon Capital. Existing investors Earlybird, CommerzVentures and Swiss Re also participated. Getsafe plans to use the money to fund its own insurance licence by the end of 2021 and to accelerate its European expansion.

The company began offering renters insurance in Germany in late 2017, and has expanded its product portfolio to a car insurance product at the end of last year. It also launched its renters insurance product in the UK in 2020. Currently, one quarter of Getsafe's total growth is already generated through the British market.

"The insurance brands we know today have been founded in a totally different era," says Christian Wiens, CEO & Co-Founder of Getsafe. "But insurance, more than many other products, can be much better when powered by technology and machine learning. This is why we believe that insurance companies built from scratch, on their own digital platform, are set to become the dominant insurance players for the generations to come."

Getsafe is digitising the entire insurance process and making it accessible through its top-rated smartphone app. Via the app, customers can buy, manage, and adapt their policies as well as file a claim on the go – all in just a few seconds.

Among first-time insurance buyers, mostly millennials, Getsafe is already leading the German market. A lot of that success goes back to Getsafe's superior customer engagement rates. In fact, 30% of customers use the Getsafe app every month – a much higher engagement than that of traditional insurance companies or brokers.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Getsafe extends Series B Round to $93 Million - Getsafe, the digital insurer, has secured another $63 million in funds, extending its Series B to $93 million. - The company serves a quarter of a million customers in Germany and the UK, consolidating its position as Europe's largest …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
4 out of 10 Foam Cooler Boxes Sold to Concentrate in Pharmaceutical Sector in 2021: FMI Finds in Latest Survey
Hydrogen Manifesto Introduced at The smarter E Europe Restart 2021
Teleradiology Services Market to gain US$ 19.7 Bn By 2031, Increase in Adoption of Telemedicine ...
The Glen Grant hosts exclusive Launch Event In Partnership with Rolls Royce to Celebrate Dennis ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Change in Executive Leadership
The smarter E Europe Restart 2021 - Green Light for the Energy Transition
Lignin Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 810 Million in 2026, Says Stratview Research
Bring the Philippines Home with These Cool Cultural Treasures
Online Corporate Training to be used to Acclimatize Employees to Post COVID-19 Work style: Ken Research
How Online Loan Aggregators contributing to Retail Loan Penetration in UAE - Ken Research
Titel
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
BICO has entered into an agreement to acquire QInstruments, a market leader in advanced sample ...
CoinGeek Cocktail Party
Voice Assistant Application Market worth $11.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Statement From Attorneys Patrick Mincey And Phil Brewster
Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market worth $9.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
RMI Releases Report that Maps the Pathway for China to Pursue Zero-Carbon Steel
GLOBAL JAZZ AWARDS, celebrating 100 years of Jazz coming in 2022
Plano publishes global evidence linking digital device screen time with myopia (short-sightedness) ...
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale