SciBase Letter from the CEO

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- I trust that you have had a good summer. We have certainly been keeping busy here in Sweden during Q3 and expect to spend more time in the market now that US restrictions are being relaxed. Not only are we in the US reimbursement coverage process, but we've also welcomed specialist investor Van Herk. I think this is a good opportunity to provide a short update on recent events in SciBase, now that everything slowly starts to return to normal. First, let us do a short recap on what we have recently achieved.

Important milestones during 2020…

  • FDA Approval – Opening up the US market
    Nevisense 3.0 approval from FDA, which was the trigger for us to begin our partnership with Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery group (ADCS), 
  • New Product launch opening new addressable markets
    Launched our new handheld device Nevisense Go for research use, enabling the development of new clinical applications, firstly within skin barrier
  • US Reimbursement process begins
    Applied for and received a US CPT III code, the first step towards broad reimbursement coverage

…which paved the way for progress so far in 2021:

  • Reimbursement progress in first US state
    We filed our first application for reimbursement coverage with the Medicare contractor in Florida, First Coast. Reimbursement is a catalyst for broad adoption of our test. This is the first of many such applications and is important for clinicians, who need to be reimbursed financially for their time and materials when they utilize Nevisense on Medicare patients.
  • MDR Certification
    We have been certified as a company according to MDR – one of the first companies within dermatology to do so.
  • New indication, NMSC
     MDR certification allowed us to launch our Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer (NMSC) indication in Europe.
  • Continued scientific community validation
    We saw the publication of key studies within the new skin barrier application

and

  • Attracted new specialist investors and Institutions
    Carried out a successful directed issue where we welcomed Van Herk, ÖstVäst and Dr Matt Leavitt (founder of ADCS) amongst others.

So where do we stand now?

I am happy to report that we are now moving into the commercial phase in our partnership with ADCS. The pilot phase has been successful, though took longer than expected due to Covid-19. ADCS has been the cornerstone in our reimbursement process in Florida by submitting claims for reimbursement. This is a necessary part of the process, which is complex but is extremely important for widespread utilization and sales. The Medicare contractor in Florida, First Coast, has communicated that the procedure is covered and will be reimbursed when deemed medically necessary. This is a normal forward step in the process and the next phase is to work with users and First Coast to ensure the coverage ends up at the right fee level. Here we support providers and partners in their dialog with First Coast and other payers to help them make an informed and appropriate decision.

