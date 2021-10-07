checkAd

Citycon's climate targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative - Citycon joins the list of global pioneering companies

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 08:44  |   |   |   

HELSINKI, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon becomes the first real estate company in Finland to join the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Citycon commits to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in line with the 1,5°C Paris goal and has now received target validation from SBTi, which is a partnership between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

The validation conducted by Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) consider if companies targets are in line with the latest climate science on what is necessary to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, limiting global warming to 1.5°C and to reach zero global emissions by 2050.

Citycon is the first Finnish real estate company to join a growing group of Nordic and European industry peers that have set targets in line with the 1.5°C goal. More than 1,000 businesses all over the world are working with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to reduce their emissions in line with climate science. According to Chief Operating Officer Henrica Ginström, the validation recognizes both Citycon's commitment to a sustainable future and the thorough work on sustainability at Citycon.

"We are happy to get this validation from Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as it is extremely important to us to be ambitious on climate issues and that our processes are credible. The validation encourages us to strive for our goal of carbon neutrality by 2030," says Henrica Ginström.

Earlier this year Citycon was recognized as a Climate Leader by Financial times and German research company Statista. The Financial times Europe's Climate Leaders are companies that have shown the highest reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in relation to their revenues in the period 2014–2019.

Using less energy and producing more renewable energy

Citycon strives for carbon neutrality by, among other things, reducing its own energy consumption and increasing its own renewable energy production. Citycon's new urban centre Lippulaiva, under construction in Espoonlahti, will be a pioneer in sustainable energy solutions, and will be carbon neutral in terms of energy consumption from the opening day. Energy solutions for the buildings, with a total area of 150,000 square metres, include geoenergy, solar panels and smart management of electricity consumption. The heating and cooling needs of Lippulaiva will be met by utilising geoenergy of the plot and by recycling surplus heat. Lippulaiva's heat pump system is one of the largest systems used in a commercial premise in all of Europe.

Citycon's most recent example of reducing energy consumption is the ongoing energy project in Iso Omena, one of the largest shopping centres in Finland. The objective of energy project is to make Iso Omena an exceptionally energy-efficient shopping centre. An energy recycling and heat pump system will be installed in Iso Omena, which will recover and recycle the heat energy previously conducted to the outdoor air back to the shopping centre, where it will be utilized in the heating network. This energy saving project can reduce up to 75 percent of the heating energy used in the shopping centre.  

Media Inquiries:

Tarja Parkkila, Communications Manager
 Tel. +358 40 756 0545
 tarja.parkkila@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use centres for urban living including retail, office space and housing. We are committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs with a direct connection to public transport. Placed in the heart of communities, our centres are anchored by groceries, healthcare and services to cater for the everyday needs of customers.

www.citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-s-climate-targets-approv ...

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/i/lippulaiva-paasisaankaynti-pieni ...

Lippulaiva pääsisäänkäynti pieni




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Citycon's climate targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative - Citycon joins the list of global pioneering companies HELSINKI, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Citycon becomes the first real estate company in Finland to join the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Citycon commits to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in line with the 1,5°C Paris goal and has now …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
4 out of 10 Foam Cooler Boxes Sold to Concentrate in Pharmaceutical Sector in 2021: FMI Finds in Latest Survey
Hydrogen Manifesto Introduced at The smarter E Europe Restart 2021
Teleradiology Services Market to gain US$ 19.7 Bn By 2031, Increase in Adoption of Telemedicine ...
The Glen Grant hosts exclusive Launch Event In Partnership with Rolls Royce to Celebrate Dennis ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Change in Executive Leadership
The smarter E Europe Restart 2021 - Green Light for the Energy Transition
Lignin Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 810 Million in 2026, Says Stratview Research
Online Corporate Training to be used to Acclimatize Employees to Post COVID-19 Work style: Ken Research
How Online Loan Aggregators contributing to Retail Loan Penetration in UAE - Ken Research
Global Used Cars Market to Surpass $1,970.0 Billion and Rise at a CAGR of 6.8% during the Forecast ...
Titel
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
BICO has entered into an agreement to acquire QInstruments, a market leader in advanced sample ...
CoinGeek Cocktail Party
Voice Assistant Application Market worth $11.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Statement From Attorneys Patrick Mincey And Phil Brewster
Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market worth $9.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
RMI Releases Report that Maps the Pathway for China to Pursue Zero-Carbon Steel
GLOBAL JAZZ AWARDS, celebrating 100 years of Jazz coming in 2022
Plano publishes global evidence linking digital device screen time with myopia (short-sightedness) ...
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale