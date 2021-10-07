checkAd

Air Liquide Strengthens Its Home Healthcare Offer With a Major Acquisition in Poland

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 08:45  |   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI) is continuing to develop its home healthcare business in Europe with the acquisition of Betamed S.A., a major home healthcare provider in Poland. Betamed specialises in the care of patients with severe pathologies, either at home or in its specialised clinic in Chorzów in Silesia. This acquisition enables the Group to strengthen its presence in Poland and to expand its range of services to support patients suffering from complex forms of chronic diseases.

Founded in 2001 and headed by Beata Drzazga, Betamed S.A. is the Polish leader in home healthcare for patients suffering from severe pathologies, such as respiratory diseases, stroke, heart disease, neuromuscular diseases or paraplegia. The company supports 5,000 patients, and also runs a specialised clinic with over 100 beds for dependent patients, both adults and children, who require mechanical ventilation. In 2020, Betamed S.A. generated revenue of nearly 25 million euros.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Air Liquide!
Long
Basispreis 127,79€
Hebel 11,18
Ask 1,30
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 151,17€
Hebel 10,19
Ask 1,32
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Since 2012, Air Liquide has made several acquisitions in home healthcare in Poland, and is now a recognised player in mechanical ventilation at home, in the country. The acquisition of Betamed S.A. marks a new stage in the development of its home healthcare business in Poland, as it enables the Group to offer its patients a broader, more diversified and complementary range of services across the entire care pathway, through an extended geographical presence. In addition to the expertise of the founder of Betamed S.A., Beata Drzazga, Air Liquide Healthcare will rely on the existing teams to further develop its business.

Diana Schillag, member of the Air Liquide Group’s Executive Committee supervising the Healthcare business line, declared: “We are pleased to welcome to Air Liquide Healthcare the teams of Betamed S.A., recognised for their expertise in the monitoring and care of patients with severe pathologies. This operation will enable the Group to strengthen its offer and its presence in home healthcare in Poland, in line with the strategy that the Group is deploying in the rest of Europe. As a major player in home healthcare, Air Liquide’s ambition is to best meet the needs of patients and healthcare professionals.”

Air Liquide’s Home Healthcare business

Air Liquide, the leading European player in home healthcare, provides prescription care for patients suffering from chronic diseases such as COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), sleep apnoea, Parkinson’s disease and diabetes. Alongside hospital care, this business is developing in the patient’s home, since it enables better quality of life and a reduction in treatment costs. Home healthcare business represents 50% of Air Liquide’s 2020 Healthcare business revenue.

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 78 countries with approximately 64,500 employees and serves more than 3.8 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide’s scientific territory and have been at the core of the company’s activities since its creation in 1902.

 

Air Liquide’s ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability - with a strong commitment to climate change and energy transition at the heart of its strategy. The company’s customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable, regular and responsible growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

 

Air Liquide’s revenue amounted to more than 20 billion euros in 2020. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

 

Air Liquide Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Air Liquide Strengthens Its Home Healthcare Offer With a Major Acquisition in Poland Regulatory News: Air Liquide (Paris:AI) is continuing to develop its home healthcare business in Europe with the acquisition of Betamed S.A., a major home healthcare provider in Poland. Betamed specialises in the care of patients with severe …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
New Study Shows a Rapid Increase of Diesel-Fueled Backup Generators Across California
HighGold Mining Intersects 578 g/t Au and 2,203 g/t Ag over 6.4 m in First Hole at Difficult Creek ...
 ExxonMobil Increases Participation in Scotland Carbon Capture and Storage Project
Bitwise Announces Results of September 2021 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution
UiPath Announces Winners of 2021 Partner Awards from FORWARD IV Conference
EQRx and Absci Announce Partnership to Discover and Develop Next-Generation Protein-Based Drugs
Palantir Introduces Second Cohort of "Foundry for Builders" Start-Ups
iSun Secures $30 Million in Development and Professional Services Commitment From Fusion Renewable
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ginkgo ...
NNOX ALERT: Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.10.21BERNSTEIN RESEARCH stuft AIR LIQUIDE(L) auf 'Outperform'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
04.10.21Air Liquide: Availability of the Pre-Q3 2021 Sales Communication
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Air Liquide, TotalEnergies, VINCI and a Group of International Companies Launch the World’s Largest Clean Hydrogen Infrastructure Fund
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Wasserstoff-Aktien: 2 Kandidaten mit viel Potenzial
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
22.09.21ROUNDUP: Airbus sieht sich mit Wasserstoffantrieb auf richtigem Weg
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Wasserstoff: 4 News von der Loop Energy-Aktie, Plastic Omnium-Aktie, Air Liquide-Aktie und H2X Global
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
21.09.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 21.09.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Airbus, Vinci und Air Liquide entwickeln Infrastruktur für Wasserstoff-Flugzeuge
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Airbus, Air Liquide and VINCI Airports Announce a Partnership to Promote the Use of Hydrogen and Accelerate the Decarbonization of the Aviation Sector
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.21UBS stuft AIR LIQUIDE(L) auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen