Update on Regulatory Approvals Relating to the Voluntary Tender Offer for Sbanken ASA

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, INTO OR WITHIN CANADA, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA, HONG KONG, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Oslo, 7 October 2021

Reference is made to the offer document dated 23 April 2021 (the "Offer Document") and subsequent stock exchange announcements for the recommended voluntary offer by DNB Bank ASA (the "Offeror") to acquire all outstanding shares (the "Shares") in Sbanken ASA (the "Company") not already owned by the Offeror (the "Offer").

Further reference is made to the reasoned Statement of Objections issued by the Norwegian Competition Authority (the "NCA") on 26 August 2021 against the Offeror’s contemplated acquisition of the Company pursuant to the Offer (the "SO"). The SO is based on the NCA’s preliminary assessments related to possible effects on competition caused by the acquisition in the market for fund distribution.

The Offeror has offered commitments to address the preliminary concerns expressed in the SO. Pursuant to the Norwegian Competition Act, the NCA’s deadline for reviewing the acquisition is thus extended by 15 business days. The NCA has until 28 October 2021 to (i) unconditionally approve the acquisition, (ii) approve the acquisition conditional on compliance with the commitments offered or (iii) prohibit the acquisition. The NCA may at any stage close its investigation of the acquisition provided that it finds that the criteria for intervention is not met.

The Offeror has good dialogue with the NCA regarding the commitments and will proceed with the process in order for the NCA to close its investigation as quickly as possible.

Settlement of the Offer shall take place no later than 10 business days after the date on which the Offeror has announced that the closing conditions for the Offer as described in the Offer Document, including "Regulatory Approvals", have been fulfilled or waived by the Offeror. See Sections 3.4 (Conditions for completion of the Offer) and 3.10 (Settlement) of the Offer Document for further information.

DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA is acting as financial advisor to the Offeror. Advokatfirmaet BAHR AS is the legal advisor to the Offeror in connection with the Offer. Arctic Securities AS is acting as financial advisor and Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS is the legal advisor to the Company in connection with the Offer.

