Modified long-term share-based incentive program for 2021





Copenhagen, Denmark, October 7, 2021 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO (DK); ORPH (US)), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, has today introduced a modified long-term incentive program for 2021 (the “LTIP”) with the view to retaining members of the Executive Management and other employees of the Group, while also creating an incentive for a positive share price development and corporate performance for the benefit of the Company’s shareholders.

The modified LTIP grants comprise Restricted Share Units (“RSUs”) and Performance Share Units (“PSUs”) which entitle the participants, subject to vesting occurring, to be allocated a number of shares in the Company, equivalent to the number of vested RSUs and/or PSUs, against payment of the par value of each share. The terms of the modified LTIP will be the same as the LTIP that was implemented in April 2021, however, the number of RSUs and PSUs and the applicable performance target for the PSUs will be reset and calculated based on a share price equal to DKK 31.94 per share, corresponding to the volume weighted average share price of the Company’s shares as quoted on Nasdaq Copenhagen during the ten (10) trading days from September 1, 2021. The exercise of the RSUs and PSUs to be granted under the modified LTIP is conditional upon the participant not exercising his or her RSUs or PSUs granted in April 2021, which will subsequently lapse and no longer be exercisable.

In connection with the modified LTIP, the members of Executive Management will receive an extraordinary grant of RSUs and PSUs corresponding to 100% of the grant under the modified LTIP and on the same terms as the modified LTIP, and the sign-on RSUs granted to the CEO in April 2021 will also be reset after the same principles as the modified LTIP but with immediate vesting upon grant.

The modified LTIP including the other share-based retention grants to the Executive Management are expected to comprise up to 675,000 shares in total. The theoretical fair value of each RSU has been estimated at DKK 25.88 and the theoretical fair value of each PSU has been estimated at DKK 14.94.





For additional information, please contact

Orphazyme A/S

Anders Vadsholt, CFO +45 28 98 90 55