Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

WDP Buys Lokeren Site Through EUR 25.7 Million Capital Increase (PLX AI) – WDP acquires site along E17 motorway in Lokeren through capital increase of 25.7 million eurosWDP issues 769,186 new WDP shares to (rounded) 33.38 euros per shareThis acquisition was done through a contribution in kind of the site to WDP …



