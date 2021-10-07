WDP Buys Lokeren Site Through EUR 25.7 Million Capital Increase
- (PLX AI) – WDP acquires site along E17 motorway in Lokeren through capital increase of 25.7 million euros
- WDP issues 769,186 new WDP shares to (rounded) 33.38 euros per share
- This acquisition was done through a contribution in kind of the site to WDP in exchange for the new WDP shares
