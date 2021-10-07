checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.10.2021 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Rainer
Last name(s): Koppitz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
KATEK SE

b) LEI
5299000GH0E40P6I9F13 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2TSQH7

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
28.40 EUR 2840.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
28.4000 EUR 2840.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/10/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA


07.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KATEK SE
Promenadeplatz 12
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.katek-group.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70476  07.10.2021 

