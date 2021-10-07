Falcon Forms Latamark Resources Corp., to Create Latin American Focused Issuer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(FSE:3FA:GR)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has formed Latamark Resources Corp. a wholly owned subsidiary of Falcon Gold. …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(FSE:3FA:GR)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has formed Latamark Resources Corp. a wholly owned subsidiary of Falcon Gold. The Company is currently evaluating a number of assets in Latin America to grow our exposure to opportunities outside of North America. The Company intends to spinout its Argentine gold asset located in the renowned Sierra de Las Minas district of southern La Rioja province in San Juan. The district is reported to host several past-producing gold, silver, and mines. Karim Rayani, Chief Executive Officer commented, "This is a very exciting time for Falcon, we continue to search out opportunities both domestic and now international. Falcon is perfectly positioned as we continue to advance our Central Canada project, the Company is eagerly awaiting assays from our 2nd phase of exploration at the high-grade Spitfire Sunny Boy combined with announcements coming from our Newfoundland expansion plans. Falcon continues to add value for stakeholders - we look forward to the coming weeks".