checkAd

DGAP-News centrotherm presents half-yearly balance sheet 2021 for the Group and is optimistic about the future

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.10.2021, 09:05  |  25   |   |   

DGAP-News: centrotherm international AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report
centrotherm presents half-yearly balance sheet 2021 for the Group and is optimistic about the future

07.10.2021 / 09:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

centrotherm presents half-yearly balance sheet 2021 for the Group and is optimistic about the future

Blaubeuren, October 07, 2021 - At EUR 127.3 million, the centrotherm Group's order intake significantly exceeds expectations for the first half of 2021, following EUR 27.8 million in the same period of the previous year. The positive order trend from 2020 continues in the current fiscal year despite the Corona pandemic (Group order intake 2020: EUR 234.4 million). Orders with a total volume of EUR 81.1 million were received from the photovoltaics industry.
The order intake from the semiconductor industry more than doubled compared to the prior-year period and, at EUR 46.2 million, already exceeded the prior-year level of EUR 45.4 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2021.

As of June 30, 2021, the Group's order backlog totals EUR 340.4 million, following EUR 256.7 million at the end of fiscal year 2020.

"We are feeling a strong impulse from the semiconductor industry, from which we can benefit with our product portfolio for 200 and 300 mm wafers. The investments made in this business area in recent years are now paying off for us," emphasizes Jan von Schuckmann, CEO of centrotherm international AG.

In the first six months of the 2021 financial year, the centrotherm Group generated sales revenues of EUR 39.7 million, compared with EUR 36.6 million in the same period of the previous year. The high order volume is clearly reflected in the Group's total operating performance, which rose from EUR 39.7 million in the previous year's period to EUR 122.5 million as of June 30, 2021. On the earnings side, Group EBITDA improved from EUR -4.6 million in the previous year's period to EUR 0.8 million.

Seite 1 von 3


Centrotherm Photovoltaics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News centrotherm presents half-yearly balance sheet 2021 for the Group and is optimistic about the future DGAP-News: centrotherm international AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report centrotherm presents half-yearly balance sheet 2021 for the Group and is optimistic about the future 07.10.2021 / 09:05 The issuer is solely responsible …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Mynaric nominiert Raumfahrtveteran Hans Königsmann als neues Aufsichtsratsmitglied
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: First Statement on the Report from Viceroy
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Announces Filing of Lawsuit Against its U.S. Collaboration Partner, NeuroRx, ...
DGAP-Adhoc: UmweltBank Aktiengesellschaft: UmweltBank beschließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlage ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer veröffentlicht vorläufige Ergebnisse für Q3 2021 und passt Ausblick an
EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics Receives Notice of Allowance of Key U.S. Patent Application Covering ACER-001 ...
DGAP-News: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: 7.5 % convertible bond 2019/2024 - Publication of ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​SIHPL SECTION 155 - SANCTION HEARING ...
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Erwerb von Patenten zur Produktion von grünem Wasserstoff mittels ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: FYI UND ALCOA UNTERZEICHNEN VERBINDLICHE JV-VEREINBARUNG FÜR DAS HPA-RAFFINERIEPROJEKT VON FYI
EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG gibt Änderung der Prognose bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Real Estate AG: ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft prüft Einleitung einer Sondierung ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Virtuelle Roadshow / Webkonferenz am 28. September 2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:05 UhrDGAP-News: centrotherm legt Halbjahresbilanz 2021 für den Konzern vor und blickt optimistisch in die Zukunft
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten