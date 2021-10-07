DGAP-News centrotherm presents half-yearly balance sheet 2021 for the Group and is optimistic about the future
centrotherm presents half-yearly balance sheet 2021 for the Group and is optimistic about the future
"We are feeling a strong impulse from the semiconductor industry, from which we can benefit with our product portfolio for 200 and 300 mm wafers. The investments made in this business area in recent years are now paying off for us," emphasizes Jan von Schuckmann, CEO of centrotherm international AG.
In the first six months of the 2021 financial year, the centrotherm Group generated sales revenues of EUR 39.7 million, compared with EUR 36.6 million in the same period of the previous year. The high order volume is clearly reflected in the Group's total operating performance, which rose from EUR 39.7 million in the previous year's period to EUR 122.5 million as of June 30, 2021. On the earnings side, Group EBITDA improved from EUR -4.6 million in the previous year's period to EUR 0.8 million.
