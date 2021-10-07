DGAP-News: centrotherm international AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report

centrotherm presents half-yearly balance sheet 2021 for the Group and is optimistic about the future



07.10.2021 / 09:05

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





centrotherm presents half-yearly balance sheet 2021 for the Group and is optimistic about the future



Blaubeuren, October 07, 2021 - At EUR 127.3 million, the centrotherm Group's order intake significantly exceeds expectations for the first half of 2021, following EUR 27.8 million in the same period of the previous year. The positive order trend from 2020 continues in the current fiscal year despite the Corona pandemic (Group order intake 2020: EUR 234.4 million). Orders with a total volume of EUR 81.1 million were received from the photovoltaics industry.

The order intake from the semiconductor industry more than doubled compared to the prior-year period and, at EUR 46.2 million, already exceeded the prior-year level of EUR 45.4 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2021.



As of June 30, 2021, the Group's order backlog totals EUR 340.4 million, following EUR 256.7 million at the end of fiscal year 2020.

"We are feeling a strong impulse from the semiconductor industry, from which we can benefit with our product portfolio for 200 and 300 mm wafers. The investments made in this business area in recent years are now paying off for us," emphasizes Jan von Schuckmann, CEO of centrotherm international AG.

In the first six months of the 2021 financial year, the centrotherm Group generated sales revenues of EUR 39.7 million, compared with EUR 36.6 million in the same period of the previous year. The high order volume is clearly reflected in the Group's total operating performance, which rose from EUR 39.7 million in the previous year's period to EUR 122.5 million as of June 30, 2021. On the earnings side, Group EBITDA improved from EUR -4.6 million in the previous year's period to EUR 0.8 million.