checkAd

Xlife Sciences AG Successful license deal with Vitese Trading GmbH

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.10.2021, 09:05  |  28   |   |   


DGAP-Media / 07.10.2021 / 09:05

MEDIA INFORMATION

Xlife Sciences AG (XLS DE): Successful license deal with Vitese Trading GmbH

Inflamed pharma GmbH signs license agreement with Vitesse Trading GmbH

The Xlife-project company inflamed pharma GmbH has concluded an exclusive license agreement with the Austrian Vitesse Trading GmbH for the sale of its active ingredient ProcCluster(R). ProcCluster(R) has a positive effect on the course of an infection with SARS-CoV-2 and flu viruses due to its anti-inflammatory characteristics. The agreement applies to five European countries and is associated to minimum purchase quantities.

With the license agreement, Vitesse Trading GmbH has secured the exclusive rights for the distribution of ProcCluster(R) in Austria, Hungary, Slovenia, Croatia and Bulgaria. There is also the opportunity of extending the contract to other countries. Treatment with ProcCluster(R) demonstrated promising results in more than 50 treated COVID infections, long COVID or post-COVID vaccination reactions. Adverse Reactions, such as chronic tiredness, exhaustion, persistent lack of energy, cognitive deficits, pain in the limbs, joints and muscles, loss of smell and or taste, dizziness, anxiety syndrome and shortness of breath were alleviated. Hospitalizations could be avoided. According to the management, the aim is to make ProcCluster(R) available to as many patients as possible in the fight against COVID-19. Therefore, inflamed pharma GmbH is in talks with other licensees.

About Xlife Sciences AG
Xlife Sciences AG is a Swiss company with focus on investing in promising technologies in the life science industry. Xlife Sciences AG is building the bridge from research and development to healthcare markets by supporting researchers and entrepreneurs in positioning, structuring, developing and implementing their concepts. Together with industrial partners or universities, Xlife Sciences AG leads projects through the proof-of-concept phase after an invention disclosure or start-up. Subsequently, the firm focuses on out-licensing or selling the company, often with a combination of a strategic partnership. Xlife Sciences AG offers its investors direct access to the further development of innovative and future-oriented technologies at a very early stage. For more information, please visit: www.xlifesciences.ch

About Vitesse Trading GmbH
Vitesse Trading is an Austrian company that specializes in the distribution of medical products. The current primary goal of Vitesse is to support healthcare facilities in combating the causes and consequences of COVID-10.

For media inquiries:
Dennis Lennartz, Head Investor Relations, Xlife Sciences AG, Tel. +41 44 385 84 60, dennis.lennartz@xlifesciences.ch

For scientific inquiries:
Dr. Frank Plöger, Chief Scientific Officer, Xlife Sciences AG, Tel. +41 44 385 84 62,
frank.ploeger@xlifesciences.ch



End of Media Release

Issuer: Xlife Sciences AG
Key word(s): Industry

07.10.2021 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Xlife Sciences AG
Klausstrasse 19
8008 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: 0041 44 385 84 60
E-mail: info@xlifesciences.ch
Internet: www.xlifesciences.ch
ISIN: CH0461929603
WKN: A2PK6Z
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1238970

 
End of News DGAP Media

1238970  07.10.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1238970&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetXlife Sciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Xlife Sciences AG Successful license deal with Vitese Trading GmbH DGAP-Media / 07.10.2021 / 09:05 MEDIA INFORMATION Xlife Sciences AG (XLS DE): Successful license deal with Vitese Trading GmbHInflamed pharma GmbH signs license agreement with Vitesse Trading GmbH The Xlife-project company inflamed pharma GmbH has …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Mynaric nominiert Raumfahrtveteran Hans Königsmann als neues Aufsichtsratsmitglied
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: First Statement on the Report from Viceroy
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Announces Filing of Lawsuit Against its U.S. Collaboration Partner, NeuroRx, ...
DGAP-Adhoc: UmweltBank Aktiengesellschaft: UmweltBank beschließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlage ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer veröffentlicht vorläufige Ergebnisse für Q3 2021 und passt Ausblick an
EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics Receives Notice of Allowance of Key U.S. Patent Application Covering ACER-001 ...
DGAP-News: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: 7.5 % convertible bond 2019/2024 - Publication of ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​SIHPL SECTION 155 - SANCTION HEARING ...
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Erwerb von Patenten zur Produktion von grünem Wasserstoff mittels ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: FYI UND ALCOA UNTERZEICHNEN VERBINDLICHE JV-VEREINBARUNG FÜR DAS HPA-RAFFINERIEPROJEKT VON FYI
EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG gibt Änderung der Prognose bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Real Estate AG: ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft prüft Einleitung einer Sondierung ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Virtuelle Roadshow / Webkonferenz am 28. September 2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:30 UhrXlife Sciences AG: Successful License Deal with Vitese Trading GmbH
Accesswire | Analysen
09:05 UhrXlife Sciences AG: Erfolgreicher Lizenzdeal mit Vitesse Trading GmbH
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
06.10.21Xlife Sciences AG: Gründung der Xsight Optics GmbH
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten