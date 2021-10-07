Konsolidator enters corporate research agreement with SEB (inside information)

Company announcement no. 14-2021

Søborg, 7 October, 2021



Konsolidator enters corporate research agreement with SEB

Konsolidator has entered a paid corporate research agreement with Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB). SEB will start covering the Konsolidator share on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market and an initial coverage report will be prepared. SEB will continuously update the report and valuation when important announcements are made.

Konsolidator is paying an annual fee for the coverage.