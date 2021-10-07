BMW 9-Month Deliveries up 17.9% at 1.93 Million Vehicles
BMW delivered 1,932,236 BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce vehicles to customers in the year to the end of September
- BMW delivered 1,932,236 BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce vehicles to customers in the year to the end of September
- BMW deliveries of fully-electric vehicles more than doubled since start of year
- BMW brand deliveries up 19.3%, MINI up 7.9%
- Electric car deliveries up 98.9%
- Rolls-Royce up 62.9%
