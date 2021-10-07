checkAd

BMW 9-Month Deliveries up 17.9% at 1.93 Million Vehicles

Autor: PLX AI
07.10.2021, 09:04  |  36   |   |   

(PLX AI) – BMW Group posts significant sales growth through September. Group’s electro-offensive consistently driven forward, sales of fully-electric vehicles more than doubled.BMW delivered 1,932,236 BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce vehicles to customers …

  • (PLX AI) – BMW Group posts significant sales growth through September. Group’s electro-offensive consistently driven forward, sales of fully-electric vehicles more than doubled.
  • BMW delivered 1,932,236 BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce vehicles to customers in the year to the end of September
  • BMW deliveries of fully-electric vehicles more than doubled since start of year
  • BMW brand deliveries up 19.3%, MINI up 7.9%
  • Electric car deliveries up 98.9%
  • Rolls-Royce up 62.9%
