Sunrise We: Now with all the advantages of Sunrise and UPC

'We are continuing to move quickly to offer customers even more advantages from the merger. With the expanded Sunrise We portfolio, Sunrise customers are now benefitting for the first time from our combined Sunrise UPC network, the TV platform and more attractive mobile and landline bundles - both for private and business customers. This is strengthening our position as the leading convergence provider in Switzerland', says a delighted André Krause, CEO of Sunrise UPC.

