Sunrise We: Now with all the advantages of Sunrise and UPC

07.10.2021
- Starting October 11, 2021: For the first time, Sunrise UPC is combining all the advantages of the merger in the Sunrise We offer: bigger network, new TV, better combos.
- Bigger network: Sunrise UPC offers the best broadband network in Switzerland, with the fastest and most reliable 5G mobile network (connect issue 1/2021) and also with the fiber optic and cable network, as shown by the most recent Broadband Benchmark 2021 by PC Magazin and PCgo. With its fiber hybrid network including 5G, Sunrise UPC offers giga speeds to over 90% of households.
- New TV: The new Sunrise TV offers superb personalized entertainment. The environmentally friendly, award-winning TV Box (IPTV) is complemented by the new Sunrise UPC TV App, which is based on the established platform from UPC.
- Better combos: Combine Sunrise We Mobile and We Home and save CHF 25.-/month long term. The We Combos offer an all-round carefree package for the entire household. Now with free We Benefit Sunrise surf protect - for safe surfing both at home and on the go. Free Family Roaming within Europe and the USA remains in effect. Kids can now communicate with family members without limits and with no additional charges thanks to We Mobile start young - which comes with a 50% discount (CHF 10.- instead of CHF 20.-/month) for life.
- Launch promotions: New customers will receive a discount of around 40% on the We Combo offers. Existing customers benefit even more when purchasing additional We Home or We Mobile subscriptions - enjoying extra savings of up to CHF 10.- more per month.
'We are continuing to move quickly to offer customers even more advantages from the merger. With the expanded Sunrise We portfolio, Sunrise customers are now benefitting for the first time from our combined Sunrise UPC network, the TV platform and more attractive mobile and landline bundles - both for private and business customers. This is strengthening our position as the leading convergence provider in Switzerland', says a delighted André Krause, CEO of Sunrise UPC.
