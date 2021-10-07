RWE and PPC Form Joint Venture to Develop 2 GW of Solar Projects in Greece
- (PLX AI) – RWE and PPC form Joint Venture to develop large-scale solar projects with a total capacity of up to 2 gigawatts (GW) in Greece.
- This is the first entry into the Greek market for RWE
- RWE Renewables and PPC Renewables have the ambition to extend their cooperation to further photovoltaic projects as well as new opportunities
