RWE and PPC Form Joint Venture to Develop 2 GW of Solar Projects in Greece Autor: PLX AI | 07.10.2021, 09:12 | | 43 0 | 0 07.10.2021, 09:12 | (PLX AI) – RWE and PPC form Joint Venture to develop large-scale solar projects with a total capacity of up to 2 gigawatts (GW) in Greece.This is the first entry into the Greek market for RWERWE Renewables and PPC Renewables have the ambition to … (PLX AI) – RWE and PPC form Joint Venture to develop large-scale solar projects with a total capacity of up to 2 gigawatts (GW) in Greece.This is the first entry into the Greek market for RWERWE Renewables and PPC Renewables have the ambition to … (PLX AI) – RWE and PPC form Joint Venture to develop large-scale solar projects with a total capacity of up to 2 gigawatts (GW) in Greece.

This is the first entry into the Greek market for RWE

RWE Renewables and PPC Renewables have the ambition to extend their cooperation to further photovoltaic projects as well as new opportunities



