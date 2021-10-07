Carlyle announces intention to launch Public Delisting Offer for remaining Schaltbau shares

Private ownership structure offers Schaltbau a better environment for long-term growth than a stock market listing

Munich, 7 October 2021. - Voltage BidCo GmbH ("Voltage BidCo") today announced its intention to launch a public delisting tender offer ("Offer") for all shares of Schaltbau Holding AG ("Schaltbau" or the "Company") for all outstanding shares of Schaltbau Holding AG ("Schaltbau" or the "Company") not already held by Voltage BidCo following the settlement of the takeover offer dated as of 25 August 2021 ("Takeover Offer"). The current additional acceptance period of the Takeover Offer ends on 11 October 2021. Voltage BidCo is a wholly-owned subsidiary of funds advised by The Carlyle Group ("Carlyle").

Carlyle is convinced that the long-term growth strategy can best be achieved after a potential delisting of the Schaltbau shares. In the investment agreement concluded with Carlyle for the Takeover Offer, the Executive Board of Schaltbau has declared its willingness to support a delisting of all Schaltbau shares if this is in the Company's best interest.

Voltage BidCo will offer remaining shareholders of Schaltbau a cash consideration amounting to EUR 53.50 per Schaltbau share which Voltage BidCo expects to correspond to the statutory minimum price. This corresponds to the consideration under the Takeover Offer, which has as of today already been accepted for more than 75% of the Schaltbau shares.