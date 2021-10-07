checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Schaltbau Holding AG: Receipt of a notice of intention to publish a tender offer for the delisting of the shares of Schaltbau Holding AG and negotiations to conclude a delisting agreement

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Schaltbau Holding AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent/Delisting
07-Oct-2021
Munich, 7 October 2021 - Schaltbau Holding AG [ISIN DE000A2NBTL2] (the "Company") has been notified today by Voltage BidCo GmbH (the "Bidder") that the Bidder intends to publish a Delisting Acquisition Offer on the basis of which the admission of the Company's shares to trading on the regulated markets of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Munich Stock Exchange may be revoked. On 25 August 2021, the Bidder launched a voluntary public takeover offer for all outstanding shares of the Company. During the Acceptance Period, which ended on 22 September 2021, the Takeover Offer was accepted for 8,032,191 Schaltbau Shares, representing approximately 74.02% of the total share capital of the Company as of 30 September 2021. In addition, the Bidder has acquired further Schaltbau Shares amounting to approximately 1.38% of the total share capital of the Company as of 30 September 2021 to date. In total, the Bidder currently holds 75.4% of the total share capital. The further Acceptance Period ends on 11 October 2021. Since all conditions under which the Takeover Offer was made have been fulfilled in the meantime, the Company assumes that the Takeover Offer will probably be completed on or around 25 October 2021.

Against this background, the Executive Board will promptly enter into negotiations with the Bidder on the conclusion of a delisting agreement. The Delisting Offer will be made on the basis of an offer document to be approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht - BaFin). The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of the Company will comment in detail on the Delisting Offer in a joint reasoned statement after publication of the offer document. In addition, the Company will also review and, if necessary, apply for a revocation of the admission of the mandatory convertible bond issued by the Company in April 2021 to trading on the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.


Contact:
Investor Relations

Schaltbau Holding AG
Hollerithstrasse 5
81829 Munich
Germany

P +49 89 93005-209
investor@schaltbau.de

Language: English
