Xlife Sciences AG: Successful License Deal with Vitese Trading GmbH

Inflamed pharma GmbH signs license agreement with Vitesse Trading GmbHZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / The Xlife-project company inflamed pharma GmbH has concluded an exclusive license agreement with the Austrian Vitesse Trading …

Inflamed pharma GmbH signs license agreement with Vitesse Trading GmbH

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / The Xlife-project company inflamed pharma GmbH has concluded an exclusive license agreement with the Austrian Vitesse Trading GmbH for the sale of its active ingredient ProcCluster(R). ProcCluster(R) has a positive effect on the course of an infection with SARS-CoV-2 and flu viruses due to its anti-inflammatory characteristics. The agreement applies to five European countries and is associated to minimum purchase quantities.

With the license agreement, Vitesse Trading GmbH has secured the exclusive rights for the distribution of ProcCluster(R) in Austria, Hungary, Slovenia, Croatia and Bulgaria. There is also the opportunity of extending the contract to other countries. Treatment with ProcCluster(R) demonstrated promising results in more than 50 treated COVID infections, long COVID or post-COVID vaccination reactions. Adverse Reactions, such as chronic tiredness, exhaustion, persistent lack of energy, cognitive deficits, pain in the limbs, joints and muscles, loss of smell and or taste, dizziness, anxiety syndrome and shortness of breath were alleviated. Hospitalizations could be avoided. According to the management, the aim is to make ProcCluster(R) available to as many patients as possible in the fight against COVID-19. Therefore, inflamed pharma GmbH is in talks with other licensees.