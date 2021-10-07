checkAd

Leading B2B IT Marketing Agency, BNZSA, Records 344 Percent Year-On-Year Revenue Growth in Q3 and is On-Track to Exceed 300 Percent Earnings Enrichment in 2021

Headcount Increased by 17 Percent with 67 New Hires in Q3 To Meet Increasing Client Demand and to Fuel Expansion into Asia Pacific to Deliver a Truly Global Service

MADRID, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading IT B2B sales and marketing agency, BNZSA, saw a 344 percent year-on-year revenue growth in Q3 2021, and added 67 new members to its multinational team – now totalling 350, comprised of 45 nationalities speaking 22 native languages. The company is confident that it will exceed its forecasted 300 percent annual growth in 2021.

Key Q3 milestones included the expansion of operations into the Asia Pacific region, building on its EMEA market leadership and burgeoning business in the Americas to provide its 100-plus clients with a truly global native language lead generation engine. Additionally, BNZSA launched a programmatic advertising offering to augment its world-leading data, digital and tele capabilities, as well as hiring industry veteran Paul Briggs to spearhead global corporate development.

"For many companies, Q3 is typically a slower quarter because of holidays, but not for us," said Brahim Samhoud, BNZSA's CEO. "Even though we closed operations for two weeks in August, our campaign delivery continued to outstrip expectations, and client demand only ramped-up as a consequence.

"This means that we are hiring, on-boarding and training team members at an astonishing rate to meet demand and provide a truly global lead generation solution. Our business growth is organic, driven by reputation and recommendation. We develop a deep intimacy with our clients and are passionate about exceeding expectations with each and every campaign. So, when we overdeliver in Europe, we are asked to do the same in the Americas, and now across Asia."

Underpinned by industry standard first- and third-party data management and digital excellence are BNZSA's call centre agents who engage in native language personally with prospects to nurture qualify and deliver sales ready leads to clients' sales teams. Following numerous physical and digital engagements, BNZSA agents host a three-way 'warm handover' with prospects and clients only when they have a clear picture of the sales opportunity – which delivers a 70 percent lead-to-conversion rate.

"We continue to grow and innovate with one objective in mind – to ensure that our clients can sell more, better and faster," Brahim added. "While we work with partners, clients are increasingly demanding that we are their single, full-service lead generation agency to ensure that they can maintain and grow in established markets and scale-up fast to capitalise on new market opportunities – especially now in Asia. This is driving our globalisation and we are changing the industry as our excellent people go the extra mile to deliver the highest possible quality."

About BNZSA

BNZSA is a leading marketing agency specialising in tele-based demand generation with a team of 350 than who are experts in delivering qualified, sales-ready leads. It was established in 2013 and has grown rapidly over eight years. BNZSA is privately-owned, has never relied on third-party funding, and has been profitable since day one. The company is based in Madrid, Spain, and has offices in the UK, France and Morocco. It invests heavily in its agents who are all native language speakers and deliver client campaigns in 25 languages globally. In addition to the uniquely human and personal dimension of the company, BNZSA is a leader in the application of technology to underpin its value proposition. It built its own bespoke CRM platform, and is a pioneer in the use of AI, NLP and ML technologies. For more information go to: https://bnzsa.com

