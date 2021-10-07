Lightstorm opts for Nokia’s Digital Operations software for faster service rollout

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that it has been selected by Lightstorm, India’s first carrier-neutral network infrastructure platform, to deploy its Digital Operations software. Nokia will automate Lightstorm’s service fulfilment and service assurance processes, enabling the company to create new revenue streams by offering Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) solutions to their enterprise customers. The deployment is underway across India and will be implemented on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Once deployed, Lightstorm’s customers will benefit from quick and efficient execution of service requests.

Lightstorm has built a first of its kind utility-grade fiber network across India to support enterprises’ digital infrastructure at speed and scale, serving as a backbone to power the country’s growing digital economy. Built for a cloud-first environment, Lightstorm’s foundations lie in digitalization and end-to-end automation of network systems to deliver a seamless user experience. The company is now pioneering the deployment of Nokia’s cloud-native Digital Operations software. This deployment will enable Lightstorm to enter and establish itself quickly in India’s NaaS market as a greenfield operator.

The Digital Operations software facilitates business process and operations automation in multi-vendor, multi-technology, and multi-domain networks. This will enable Lightstorm to quickly quote, design, deploy and assure connectivity services with guaranteed service level agreements.

The solution leverages industry standards – including TM Forum Open APIs – to minimize the time required to onboard new customers. Nokia’s solution will allow Lightstorm to process connectivity orders in seconds and enable the delivery of complex new enterprise services in minutes – up to 500 times faster than traditional OSS approaches. The solution will also offer closed-loop automation, identifying problems up to eight times faster compared to legacy systems.