checkAd

DGAP-News Deutsche Wohnen SE: Notice to the Holder of the Deutsche Wohnen SE EUR 800 million Convertible Bonds due 2024 (ISIN DE000A2BPB84)

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.10.2021, 09:35  |  27   |   |   

DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Key word(s): Bond
Deutsche Wohnen SE: Notice to the Holder of the Deutsche Wohnen SE EUR 800 million Convertible Bonds due 2024 (ISIN DE000A2BPB84)

07.10.2021 / 09:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Corporate News
 

Notice to the Holder of the Deutsche Wohnen SE EUR 800 million Convertible Bonds due 2024 (ISIN DE000A2BPB84)
 

Berlin, 7 October 2021. Terms not otherwise defined in this notice shall have the meaning given to them in the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the "Terms and Conditions").

The Issuer hereby gives notice pursuant to §10 para. 1 sentence 2 of the Terms and Conditions of the occurrence of an Acceptance Event (as defined in the Terms and Conditions).

On 23 August 2021, Vonovia SE published the offer document for a voluntary public tender offer to acquire all shares in the Issuer. The Initial Acceptance Period (which had been extended by an amendment to the tender offer) ran from 23 August 2021 until 4 October 2021, midnight (Frankfurt am Main local time). The Acceptance Event relating to the aforementioned tender offer has occurred today: Vonovia SE has published, after the expiry of the Initial Acceptance Period, an announcement pursuant to Section 23 para. 1 no. 2 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz) according to which the offer has been accepted at least for a number of shares which (together with shares already held or attributable) corresponds to a number of voting shares in the Issuer as are necessary to provide Control (as defined in the Terms and Conditions); on 13 September 2021, Vonovia SE had already waived all initial offer conditions.

Conversion Notices by Holders who have converted their Bonds pursuant to § 10 para. (3) (i) of the Terms and Conditions by submitting a Conversion Notice that is conditional upon the occurrence of an Acceptance Event during the Conditional Conversion Notice Period (as defined in the Terms and Conditions) have become effective upon the occurrence of the Acceptance Event. The adjusted Conversion Price for these Condition Conversion Notices is EUR 38.6779 pursuant to § 10 para. (3)(i), (iii) and (v) of the Terms and Conditions.

Seite 1 von 3
Deutsche Wohnen Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: DEUTSCHE WOHNEN Rebound?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Deutsche Wohnen SE: Notice to the Holder of the Deutsche Wohnen SE EUR 800 million Convertible Bonds due 2024 (ISIN DE000A2BPB84) DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Key word(s): Bond Deutsche Wohnen SE: Notice to the Holder of the Deutsche Wohnen SE EUR 800 million Convertible Bonds due 2024 (ISIN DE000A2BPB84) 07.10.2021 / 09:35 The issuer is solely responsible for the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Mynaric nominiert Raumfahrtveteran Hans Königsmann als neues Aufsichtsratsmitglied
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: First Statement on the Report from Viceroy
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Announces Filing of Lawsuit Against its U.S. Collaboration Partner, NeuroRx, ...
DGAP-Adhoc: UmweltBank Aktiengesellschaft: UmweltBank beschließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlage ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer veröffentlicht vorläufige Ergebnisse für Q3 2021 und passt Ausblick an
EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics Receives Notice of Allowance of Key U.S. Patent Application Covering ACER-001 ...
DGAP-News: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: 7.5 % convertible bond 2019/2024 - Publication of ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​SIHPL SECTION 155 - SANCTION HEARING ...
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Erwerb von Patenten zur Produktion von grünem Wasserstoff mittels ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: FYI UND ALCOA UNTERZEICHNEN VERBINDLICHE JV-VEREINBARUNG FÜR DAS HPA-RAFFINERIEPROJEKT VON FYI
EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG gibt Änderung der Prognose bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Real Estate AG: ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft prüft Einleitung einer Sondierung ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Virtuelle Roadshow / Webkonferenz am 28. September 2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:01 UhrAktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax wagt neuen Anlauf über 15 000 Punkte
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
09:35 UhrDGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Mitteilung an die Gläubiger der Deutsche Wohnen SE Wandelschuldverschreibung über 800 Mio. EUR mit Fälligkeit 2024 (ISIN DE000A2BPB84)
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
09:35 UhrDGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Notice to the Holder of the Deutsche Wohnen SE EUR 800 million Convertible Bonds due 2026 (ISIN DE000A2GS377)
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
09:35 UhrDGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Mitteilung an die Gläubiger der Deutsche Wohnen SE Wandelschuldverschreibung über 800 Mio. EUR, mit Fälligkeit 2026 (ISIN DE000A2GS377)
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
08:19 UhrAktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Erholungsversuch dank positiver US-Vorgaben
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
07:42 UhrVonovia hält nun über 60 Prozent an Deutsche Wohnen - Annahmefrist verlängert
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
06.10.21RBC stuft DEUTSCHE WOHNEN AG auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
05.10.21Vonovia-Aktie: 55,56 % der Deutsche Wohnen sicher!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
05.10.21Aktien: Evergrande will milliardenschweren Anteil verkaufen
Dennis Austinat | Kommentare
04.10.21Städte- und Gemeindebund zu Wohnungsnot: Enteignungen sind 'Holzweg'
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten