Instalco Jumps 5% After Carnegie Upgrades to Buy

(PLX AI) – Instalco shares rose 5% in early trading after Carnegie upgraded the stock to buy from hold.

Price target increased to SEK 500 from SEK 490, implying 20% upside

Instalco multiples have fallen closer to peers despite having strong earnings growth, Carnegie said

Faster growth justifies a premium, and the near term outlook remains favorable: Carnegie

NOTE: Instalco is scheduled to report earnings for Q3 on Nov. 9



