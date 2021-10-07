Instalco Jumps 5% After Carnegie Upgrades to Buy
- (PLX AI) – Instalco shares rose 5% in early trading after Carnegie upgraded the stock to buy from hold.
- Price target increased to SEK 500 from SEK 490, implying 20% upside
- Instalco multiples have fallen closer to peers despite having strong earnings growth, Carnegie said
- Faster growth justifies a premium, and the near term outlook remains favorable: Carnegie
- NOTE: Instalco is scheduled to report earnings for Q3 on Nov. 9
