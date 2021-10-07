Publishing of Valmet's Interim Review January - September 2021 on October 26, 2021

checkAd

Valmet Oyj's press release on October 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. EEST

HELSINKI, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet's Interim Review for January – September 2021 will be published on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at approximately 1:00 p.m. Finnish time (EEST). The stock exchange release and presentation material in English and in Finnish will be available at that time on Valmet's website at www.valmet.com/investors.

Webcast

Valmet will arrange a news conference in English as a live webcast at https://valmet.videosync.fi/2021-q3  on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Finnish time (EEST). President and CEO Pasi Laine and CFO Kari Saarinen will be presenting the results.

Recording of the webcast will be available shortly after the event at the same address.

Attending the news conference

It is possible to take part in the news conference through a conference call. Conference call participants are requested to dial in at least five minutes prior to the start of the conference at

Finland +358 981710310 / United Kingdom +44 3333000804 / France +33 170750711 / Germany +49 6913803430 / Norway +47 23500243 / Sweden +46 856642651 / United States +1 6319131422

The participants will be asked to provide the following conference PIN: 94442099#

It is possible to take part in the news conference also at Valmet Head Office in Keilaniemi by registering in advance. Please register by Friday 15 October by sending email to ir@valmet.com. Valmet Head Office is located at Keilasatama 5, 02150 Espoo, Finland.

During the webcast and the conference call, all questions should be presented in English. After the webcast and the conference call, media has a possibility to interview the management in Finnish.

The event can also be followed on Twitter at www.twitter.com/valmetir.

Further information, please contact:
Pekka Rouhiainen, Director, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020
For media: Anu Salonsaari-Posti, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Communications and Sustainability, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0033

VALMET 
Corporate Communications

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2020 were approximately EUR 3.7 billion. Our 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward – every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Follow Valmet IR on Twitter www.twitter.com/valmetir

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/publishing-of-valmet-s-interim-review-january---september-2021-on-october-26--2021,c3428584




