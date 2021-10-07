Hansa Biopharma Falls After Carnegie Chops 26% Off Their Price Target Autor: PLX AI | 07.10.2021, 09:43 | | 28 0 | 0 07.10.2021, 09:43 | (PLX AI) – Hansa Biopharma fell 5% in morning trading after Carnegie analysts cut their price target on the stock to SEK 140 from SEK 190.Recommendation remains holdHansa Biopharma may be seeking to raise additional capital already next year, … (PLX AI) – Hansa Biopharma fell 5% in morning trading after Carnegie analysts cut their price target on the stock to SEK 140 from SEK 190.Recommendation remains holdHansa Biopharma may be seeking to raise additional capital already next year, … (PLX AI) – Hansa Biopharma fell 5% in morning trading after Carnegie analysts cut their price target on the stock to SEK 140 from SEK 190.

Recommendation remains hold

Hansa Biopharma may be seeking to raise additional capital already next year, Carnegie said

