Doug Hillary Joins Course5 Intelligence as Strategic Advisor

Doug will provide strategic direction on product development, customer acquisition, and growth, with a focus on the technology sector

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Course5 Intelligence, a leading global analytics and AI company, has announced the addition of senior technology leader and advisor, Doug Hillary, to the company's Strategic Advisory Board.  In this role, Doug will support the executive leadership team in strategy development, go-to-market offerings, customer acquisition, and growth, with a focus on the technology sector.

Doug brings to Course5 Intelligence vast industry experience and broad perspectives from large corporations and startups. He has previously held senior management positions in Business Intelligence and Analytics at Dell Technologies, Motorola Inc., and Northrop Corporation. Doug will continue to act as a strategic advisor with Aviso and Tact.ai, and a mentor and partner for RealCo Seed Fund Program and NextGen Venture Partners.

Doug is a huge advocate for increasing diversity at work and has been published in Wall Street Journal, Austin American Statesman, and Cosmopolitan for his advocacy for women in technology leadership.

Ashwin Mittal, CEO Course5 Intelligence, commented: "Doug had led organization-wide analytics initiatives leading to significant business impact in his previous engagements. He has a keen understanding of how analytics & AI can drive strategic value for enterprises. We look forward to adding immense value to our client businesses with Doug's added expertise."

Doug Hillary commented on his new role: "I am excited to join Course5 Intelligence as a strategic advisor. I have been impressed with their leadership team, strong customer loyalty, and rapidly growing industry recognition for their innovative AI products and services. I look forward to partnering with Course5 to build on their success and help drive digital transformation for their clients." 

Course5 Intelligence drives digital transformation for businesses through analytics, insights, and artificial intelligence. The company helps organizations make the most effective strategic and tactical decisions related to their customers, markets, and competition at the rapid pace that the digital business world demands. Course5 Intelligence creates value for businesses through 360-degree data convergence and actionable insight.

Course5's clients include leading global technology companies, four out of seven of the world's largest companies by market cap, six Life Sciences companies with over USD 20 billion revenue, and three out of five of the world's largest CPG companies.

