Stabilus S.A. drives forward motion control digitalization strategy and enters into partnership with technology company Synapticon 07.10.2021 / 10:00

Luxemburg/Koblenz, October 7, 2021 - Stabilus S.A. (ISIN: LU1066226637), one of the world's leading suppliers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries, has entered into a partnership with Synapticon GmbH ("Synapticon") as part of its digitalization strategy. In the context of this strategic partnership, Stabilus subscribed a minority stake in Synapticon via a capital increase. The transaction is expected to be completed in October 2021. The parties have agreed not to disclose further financial details of the transaction.

Synapticon is a technology company headquartered in Schönaich, Germany. Founded in 2012, today it also has branches in the USA and China. The company specializes in the development of highly compact, high-performance motion control electronics. The products utilize Synapticon's elaborate proprietary software technology and microchips. The funds provided by Stabilus in connection with the capital increase will allow Synapticon to further develop its product range and grow its operations. The partnership enables Stabilus to expand its digital competence, which offers significant opportunities especially for its POWERISE(R) product line.

Dr. Michael Büchsner, CEO of Stabilus, said: "Digitalization is one of the clear growth drivers of our business. Our motion control solutions of the future will be smarter, provide a higher degree of connectivity and interact with the environment via state-of-the-art sensors. As a result, the range of applications in both the industrial and automotive sectors will be enlarged considerably. The partnership with Synapticon will help us make a significant step towards reaching this goal. Alongside organic growth, strategic investments and acquisitions are an integral part of our corporate strategy. We continuously monitor the market for potential acquisitions that have the potential to extend our product portfolio, expand our geographical coverage and strengthen our existing competencies."