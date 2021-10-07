checkAd

Telia Company Partners with VMware to Accelerate Its Cloud-Native Journey

A cloud-native architecture is fundamental to the success of deploying 5G networks. Leading service providers are cloudifying their networks from core to edge to radio access network (RAN) to achieve greater operational efficiency and flexibility to deliver innovative 5G services. Telia Company today shared details on how it is working with VMware (NYSE: VMW) to accelerate Telia’s transition to a cloud-native infrastructure – as an integral part of Telia’s company-wide transformation across its markets.

Dr. Rainer Deutschmann, Group Chief Operating Officer, Telia Company, said, “Telia is the leading information technology, communications and media services provider in the Nordics and Baltics, one of the most innovative and digitized regions in the world. We constantly “Reinvent Better Connected Living” for our 24 million customers and have embarked on a massive transformation journey to reinvent Telia as a lean and agile integrated telecoms and media powerhouse. Our partnership with VMware is critical in this endeavor. We have a shared vision, passion, and desire to lead in modernizing our networks and operations, to provide the best customer experiences in our markets.”

Telia has selected VMware Telco Cloud Platform as the common network horizontal digital platform on top of which 4G and 5G core network functions - both virtualized and containerized – will run. It is a cloud-native platform that enables Telia to rapidly deploy and efficiently operate multi-vendor CNFs and VNFs with agility, scalability and resilience.

To date, Telia has deployed VMware Telco Cloud Platform across 24 sites in six countries – Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden. More than 50% of Telia’s entire network traffic – inclusive of Volte, vEPC and PCRF – is already running on VMware Telco Cloud Platform. As part of its digitalization strategy, 100% of the traffic will be running on this platform by end of 2021 and Telia will move aggressively toward a completely cloud-native network to take full advantage of 5G, including at the edge.

Stefan Jäverbring, Group Chief Technology Officer at Telia, said, “As part of our transformation, we harmonize our networks and operations across Telia Company – gaining scale and synergy on products, platforms and processes. On this basis, we drive full softwarization and automation at scale, with VMware as a long-standing strategic partner. The journey ahead will build out our innovation leadership with cloud-native operations, automation at scale, and edge capabilities – driving efficiency, quality, and time to market. We are excited to work with VMware to build out our success story for all our markets and customers.”

Sanjay Uppal, senior vice president and general manager, Service Provider and Edge, VMware, said, “Telia is at the forefront of building a network that embraces cloud-native and open principles, which will enable the fast and more secure delivery of 5G services to its enterprise customers. It’s been an honor to work side by side with the Telia team as they embark on this journey. We look forward to our continued partnership as Telia continues to modernize all aspects of the network – starting at the 5G core and working out to the edge and RAN.”

Learn more about Telia’s digital transformation journey in this on-demand VMworld 2021 session featuring Mauro Costa, director of network strategy and architecture, Telia Company: Simplify the Complexities of a Cloud Native 5G Network [EDGE2207].

Additional Resources:

About VMware

VMware is a leading provider of multi-cloud services for all apps, enabling digital innovation with enterprise control. As a trusted foundation to accelerate innovation, VMware software gives businesses the flexibility and choice they need to build the future. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to building a better future through the company’s 2030 Agenda. For more information, please visit www.vmware.com/company.

VMware, Telco Cloud Platform and VMworld are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

