Stolt-Nielsen Is Poised for Several Strong Quarters Ahead, Kepler Cheuvreux Says

(PLX AI) – Stolt-Nielsen is poised to enjoy several strong quarters ahead, Kepler Cheuvreux analysts said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.

Price target raised to NOK 209 from NOK 206

The markets for crude oil and product tankers are improving, and the winter demand for chemical transport should also be more stable: Kepler

A potential listing of Stolt Tankers remains on the agenda, Kepler said

Stolt-Nielsen's price target was also raised at DNB, to NOK 166 from NOK 158; recommendation remains buy

Chemical tankers should gradually improve next year, DNB said

Stolt-Nielsen was up 1.5% in morning trading after rising yesterday on the back of better-than-expected earnings



