Stolt-Nielsen Is Poised for Several Strong Quarters Ahead, Kepler Cheuvreux Says
(PLX AI) – Stolt-Nielsen is poised to enjoy several strong quarters ahead, Kepler Cheuvreux analysts said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.Price target raised to NOK 209 from NOK 206The markets for crude oil and product tankers are …
(PLX AI) – Stolt-Nielsen is poised to enjoy several strong quarters ahead, Kepler Cheuvreux analysts said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.Price target raised to NOK 209 from NOK 206The markets for crude oil and product tankers are …
- (PLX AI) – Stolt-Nielsen is poised to enjoy several strong quarters ahead, Kepler Cheuvreux analysts said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.
- Price target raised to NOK 209 from NOK 206
- The markets for crude oil and product tankers are improving, and the winter demand for chemical transport should also be more stable: Kepler
- A potential listing of Stolt Tankers remains on the agenda, Kepler said
- Stolt-Nielsen's price target was also raised at DNB, to NOK 166 from NOK 158; recommendation remains buy
- Chemical tankers should gradually improve next year, DNB said
- Stolt-Nielsen was up 1.5% in morning trading after rising yesterday on the back of better-than-expected earnings
Stolt-Nielsen Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare