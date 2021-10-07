checkAd

Electronic Arts Announces Record-breaking FIFA 22 Launch and Provides Comments on the Future of Football

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 10:12  |  13   |   |   

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) today addressed the global football community through a blog post from EA SPORTS Group GM Cam Weber:

To Football Fans Around The World,

It’s been an exciting couple of weeks for EA SPORTS, as we officially launched FIFA 22. We’re very proud of this year’s game, and love seeing the excitement from players around the world as you get into the experience.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Electronic Arts!
Long
Basispreis 124,89€
Hebel 13,65
Ask 0,99
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 145,27€
Hebel 11,60
Ask 0,97
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Since launch, we’ve already had 9.1 million players join the game, 7.6 million Ultimate Team squads created and 460 million matches played. We will continue delivering amazing experiences throughout this season, but first - a heartfelt thank you to our incredible community of football fans.

While we are only at the beginning of our journey with you in this year’s game, we’re also focused on where we go from here.

We’re here to create the best experiences for football fans everywhere. To do that, we start by listening to our players. We hear consistently that what matters most is growing the global community, creating innovative football experiences across new platforms, a commitment to every level of the sport including grassroots, and accelerating the elevation of the women’s game. As a result, we have a clear vision for the future of football.

Through years of building our global franchise, we also know that authenticity is essential to the experience. That’s why we focus so much energy on the collective strength of over 300 individual licensed partners that give us access to 17,000+ athletes across 700+ teams, in 100 stadiums and over 30 leagues around the world. We continually invest in the partnerships and licenses that are most meaningful to players, and because of that, our game is the only place you can authentically play in the iconic UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, CONMEBOL Libertadores, Premier League, Bundesliga, and LaLiga Santander, among many others. The breadth of our partnerships and our ecosystem of licensed content will enable us to continue to bring unrivaled authenticity in our EA SPORTS football games, now and for many years to come.

As we look ahead, we’re also exploring the idea of renaming our global EA SPORTS football games. This means we’re reviewing our naming rights agreement with FIFA, which is separate from all our other official partnerships and licenses across the football world.

The future of football is very big and very bright. Our priority is to ensure we have every opportunity to continue delivering the world’s greatest interactive football experiences. Thank you again for your support and feedback on this year’s game. We look forward to creating the future of football with you.

See you on the pitch.

Cam Weber, EA SPORTS Group GM

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2021, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.6 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FIFA, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, Madden NFL, Need for Speed, Titanfall and F1. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA SPORTS, Ultimate Team, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Titanfall are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, FIFA and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

Category: EA Sports

Electronic Arts Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Electronic Arts Info- und Meinungsthread
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Electronic Arts Announces Record-breaking FIFA 22 Launch and Provides Comments on the Future of Football Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) today addressed the global football community through a blog post from EA SPORTS Group GM Cam Weber: To Football Fans Around The World, It’s been an exciting couple of weeks for EA SPORTS, as we officially launched …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
New Study Shows a Rapid Increase of Diesel-Fueled Backup Generators Across California
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
HighGold Mining Intersects 578 g/t Au and 2,203 g/t Ag over 6.4 m in First Hole at Difficult Creek ...
UiPath Announces Winners of 2021 Partner Awards from FORWARD IV Conference
Bitwise Announces Results of September 2021 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution
EQRx and Absci Announce Partnership to Discover and Develop Next-Generation Protein-Based Drugs
Moderna to Build State-of-the-Art mRNA Facility in Africa to Manufacture up to 500 Million Doses ...
Palantir Introduces Second Cohort of "Foundry for Builders" Start-Ups
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ginkgo ...
NNOX ALERT: Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.10.21Merck & Co, Moderna, BioNTech, EA, Tesla, Nio, Disney, Booking, TripAdvisor, Carnival - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
04.10.21Söllners HSR: Merck, BioNTech, Bitcoin, Tesla, BMW, VW, Samsung SDI, NovaVax
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
02.10.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 39/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
01.10.21EA SPORTS FIFA 22 Featuring Next-Gen HyperMotion Technology Launches Worldwide Today
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21ASML: Nach dem Kursrutsch - kommt jetzt die Gegenbewegung? Trading-Tipp des Tages
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
01.10.21Netflix, EA, Zoom, Bed Bath & Beyond, Allianz, Daimler, BMW, Shop Apotheke, Leoni, Nordex - Märkte am Morgen
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
30.09.21Netflix-Aktie: Bald Konkurrent für EA, Nintendo & Co.?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
29.09.21Electronic Arts and FIFA Announce Expanded EA SPORTS FIFA 22 Esports Program
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21Electronic Arts: Volltreffer dank FIFA 22? Trading-Tipp
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
29.09.21ExxonMobil, Electronic Arts, BioNTech, Micron, ASML, Daimler, Eckert & Ziegler, Commerzbank - Märkte am Morgen
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte