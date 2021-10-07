checkAd

Cannabis Sativa Brand Ambassador Randy Lanier Featured in Netflix Bad Sport Docuseries

Autor: Accesswire
07.10.2021, 10:20  |  19   |   |   

MESQUITE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB:CBDS) announces that its Brand Ambassador, star race car driver Randy Lanier is featured in "Need for Weed" a Netflix "Bad Sport" docuseries, examining global controversies …

MESQUITE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB:CBDS) announces that its Brand Ambassador, star race car driver Randy Lanier is featured in "Need for Weed" a Netflix "Bad Sport" docuseries, examining global controversies where true crime and sports intersect with firsthand accounts from the athletes involved.

Foto: Accesswire

"Need for Weed" reveals how Randy imported cannabis while simultaneously competing and winning major auto racing events at the highest level, including winning the 1984 International Motorsports Association "IMSA" Championship over teams including Porsche and Jaguar Factory entries and receiving Rookie of the Year honors at the 1986 Indianapolis 500, with a qualifying speed of 209.964 mph, smashing the previous Indy rookie record held by Michael Andretti and finishing 10th overall. Randy's successful racing career was cut short by marijuana prohibition laws. Today, Randy is actively involved in supporting Cannabis Prisoners via Freedom Grow (freedomgrowforever.org), an all-volunteer effort helping cannabis prisoners regain freedom

and supporting their sacrifice with commissary money, prison outreach and public education.

CEO David Tobias said, "Cannabis Sativa is also a supporter of Freedom Grow; surveys show that 91% of U.S. adults say that cannabis should be legal medically or recreationally, and fewer than 8% disagree. People have had enough with incarcerating people for the same plant that is widely available via licensed growers, distributors and dispensaries. "Need for Weed" shows one way cannabis got to the masses and the Draconian punishment Randy received. Imagine how Randy must have felt going into a dispensary after serving 27 years in prison for the products he saw on their shelves. This is a story that needs telling".

About Cannabis Sativa, Inc.:
Since 2017, Cannabis Sativa, Inc. ("CBDS") has focused on telehealth, and more recently is exploring opportunities for direct involvement in the cannabis industry through touch the plant operations. We currently control "CTA", or "Ecuadorian Sativa" a patented hybrid/landrace cannabis strain, and via a licensing arrangement with a California state permitted grow, commencing research to determine if the "CTA" strain can yield products with medicinal properties that motivate and energize, rather than create lethargy and sleepiness, attractive to a diverse range of cannabis consumers. We are also interested in acquiring multiple canna-businesses to provide an outlet for several cannabis brands that we own or have rights to use through licensing arrangements, including Wild Earth Naturals®, the "hi" and "White Rabbit" brands, and the Virgin Mary Jane Brand. The Company is now looking to redirect its manufacturing capabilities to products containing THC. Our long-term intent is to become a vertically integrated grower, processor, manufacturer and distributor of cannabis products where we can achieve better control over the supply chain and the quality of biomass we use in our products. Our existing telehealth operations provide a market access point that may be advantageous as the cannabis market matures and inter-company competition for customers continues unabated. We are excited about the opportunities and look forward to the challenges ahead.

Seite 1 von 2
Cannabis Sativa Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cannabis Sativa Brand Ambassador Randy Lanier Featured in Netflix Bad Sport Docuseries MESQUITE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB:CBDS) announces that its Brand Ambassador, star race car driver Randy Lanier is featured in "Need for Weed" a Netflix "Bad Sport" docuseries, examining global controversies …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
Gold Resource Corporation Enters Into Arrangement Agreement With Aquila Resources Inc.
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces Talicia(R) added to Medi-Cal CDL
Petroteq Provides Update on TSXV Application for Reinstatement
Pershing Motor Yacht "VANTAGE" Sold
Linde Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
Silver X Commences Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Update at Nueva Recuperada to Expand ...
Galore Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement, Bonus Agreement and Approval of Debt Settlement
Core Assets Announces Promotional Activity Engagement and Reminder of Corporate Presentation
Remote Medical Diagnostic Company, Biotricity, to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on ...
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
iOmx Therapeutics Raises EUR 65 million in Series B Round
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team
HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered ...
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Camber Comments on "Short" Report
TESVOLT GmbH: Tesvolt Concludes an Agreement in the Hydrogen Segment with a Potential Turnover of ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.09.21PrestoDoctor to Offer On-site Evaluations at Pennsylvania Cannabis Fall Marketplace
Accesswire | Analysen