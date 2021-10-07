Cannabis Sativa Brand Ambassador Randy Lanier Featured in Netflix Bad Sport Docuseries

MESQUITE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB:CBDS) announces that its Brand Ambassador, star race car driver Randy Lanier is featured in "Need for Weed" a Netflix "Bad Sport" docuseries, examining global controversies …

"Need for Weed" reveals how Randy imported cannabis while simultaneously competing and winning major auto racing events at the highest level, including winning the 1984 International Motorsports Association "IMSA" Championship over teams including Porsche and Jaguar Factory entries and receiving Rookie of the Year honors at the 1986 Indianapolis 500, with a qualifying speed of 209.964 mph, smashing the previous Indy rookie record held by Michael Andretti and finishing 10th overall. Randy's successful racing career was cut short by marijuana prohibition laws. Today, Randy is actively involved in supporting Cannabis Prisoners via Freedom Grow (freedomgrowforever.org), an all-volunteer effort helping cannabis prisoners regain freedom

and supporting their sacrifice with commissary money, prison outreach and public education.

CEO David Tobias said, "Cannabis Sativa is also a supporter of Freedom Grow; surveys show that 91% of U.S. adults say that cannabis should be legal medically or recreationally, and fewer than 8% disagree. People have had enough with incarcerating people for the same plant that is widely available via licensed growers, distributors and dispensaries. "Need for Weed" shows one way cannabis got to the masses and the Draconian punishment Randy received. Imagine how Randy must have felt going into a dispensary after serving 27 years in prison for the products he saw on their shelves. This is a story that needs telling".

Since 2017, Cannabis Sativa, Inc. ("CBDS") has focused on telehealth, and more recently is exploring opportunities for direct involvement in the cannabis industry through touch the plant operations. We currently control "CTA", or "Ecuadorian Sativa" a patented hybrid/landrace cannabis strain, and via a licensing arrangement with a California state permitted grow, commencing research to determine if the "CTA" strain can yield products with medicinal properties that motivate and energize, rather than create lethargy and sleepiness, attractive to a diverse range of cannabis consumers. We are also interested in acquiring multiple canna-businesses to provide an outlet for several cannabis brands that we own or have rights to use through licensing arrangements, including Wild Earth Naturals®, the "hi" and "White Rabbit" brands, and the Virgin Mary Jane Brand. The Company is now looking to redirect its manufacturing capabilities to products containing THC. Our long-term intent is to become a vertically integrated grower, processor, manufacturer and distributor of cannabis products where we can achieve better control over the supply chain and the quality of biomass we use in our products. Our existing telehealth operations provide a market access point that may be advantageous as the cannabis market matures and inter-company competition for customers continues unabated. We are excited about the opportunities and look forward to the challenges ahead.