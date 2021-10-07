i-EM at EM-Power with DAYLY LIVE DEMOs and SOLAR SUCCESS STORIES

checkAd

Munich (ots) - After so many months away from in-presence events i-EM is
exhibitor at "The smarter E Europe", October 6-8 at BOOTH B5.460 .

The world's largest solar energy fair takes place in Munich and hosts 4
exhibitions directed at the solar, energy storage, e-mobility, and energy
efficiency sectors. i-EM exhibits into the EM-Power hall and it will showcase
its very latest success stories and one of its key innovations, the company will
show the s-EM (https://www.i-em.eu/solutions/renewables/solar/) IT platform
solution, the user multi-interface and multi-source data Software as a Service
solution ready to be integrated in any solar asset management portfolio
scenario.

Agenda - October 6-8 :

LIVE DEMO SESSIONS Every day at the STAND B5.460

- 10:30 - s-EM: a comprehensive IT Platform to get the best value from solar
assets data
- 12:30 - s-EM: reduce plant downtime and energy losses using advanced
monitoring solution and machine learning techniques
- 15:00 - s-EM: how to increase the Return on Investment of solar assets. The
innovative Predictive Maintenance and Plant Construction Monitoring solutions

i-EM - The latest Update | Success story link
(https://www.i-em.eu/success-stories/)

Pressekontakt:

Contacts at the i-EM BOOTH:
Ciro Lanzetta - Chief Technology Officer of i-EM
Luca Wiegand - Head of IT of i-EM
Emilio Simeone - Chief Executive Officer of i-EM
Mobile: +39 347 3334907

For press //
Contact name: Marina Ghidotti
Organisation: i-EM Srl
Phone number: +39 (3403939470)
Email: mailto:marketing@i-em.eu

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/159086/5039880
OTS: i-EM Srl



