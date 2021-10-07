i-EM at EM-Power with DAYLY LIVE DEMOs and SOLAR SUCCESS STORIES

Munich (ots) - After so many months away from in-presence events i-EM is

exhibitor at "The smarter E Europe", October 6-8 at BOOTH B5.460 .



The world's largest solar energy fair takes place in Munich and hosts 4

exhibitions directed at the solar, energy storage, e-mobility, and energy

efficiency sectors. i-EM exhibits into the EM-Power hall and it will showcase

its very latest success stories and one of its key innovations, the company will

show the s-EM (https://www.i-em.eu/solutions/renewables/solar/) IT platform

solution, the user multi-interface and multi-source data Software as a Service

solution ready to be integrated in any solar asset management portfolio

scenario.



Agenda - October 6-8 :









- 10:30 - s-EM: a comprehensive IT Platform to get the best value from solar

assets data

- 12:30 - s-EM: reduce plant downtime and energy losses using advanced

monitoring solution and machine learning techniques

- 15:00 - s-EM: how to increase the Return on Investment of solar assets. The

innovative Predictive Maintenance and Plant Construction Monitoring solutions



i-EM - The latest Update | Success story link

(https://www.i-em.eu/success-stories/)



Pressekontakt:



Contacts at the i-EM BOOTH:

Ciro Lanzetta - Chief Technology Officer of i-EM

Luca Wiegand - Head of IT of i-EM

Emilio Simeone - Chief Executive Officer of i-EM

Mobile: +39 347 3334907



For press //

Contact name: Marina Ghidotti

Organisation: i-EM Srl

Phone number: +39 (3403939470)

Email: mailto:marketing@i-em.eu



