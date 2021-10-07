checkAd

TOMRA's Circular Economy Conference Collaboration to "Close the Loop on Plastics" / High-quality recycling starts with targeted collection (FOTO)

Mühlheim-Kärlich (ots) - According to calculations by the World Bank,
approximately two-thirds of household waste is still incinerated or landfilled.
In its 4th global conference, industry leaders joined TOMRA, the Norwegian
specialist for waste collection and sorting, to continue to set the course for
sorting and recycling significantly more plastic from household waste in the
future. Along with presentations and discussions, the conference also included a
tour of a state-of-the-art plastic waste sorting and recycling demo plant, a
joint venture between TOMRA, Borealis and Zimmermann in Lahnstein,
Rhineland-Palatinate. Here, conference participants witnessed how post-consumer
plastic packaging is sorted from household waste, thus safeguarding recyclable
materials from being lost to incineration. The plant directly processes the
plastics into high-quality recyclate of virgin material quality, replacing
fossil fuels in primary production and reducing CO2 emissions.

"It's actually quite simple: decades of experience have shown time and again
that any pre-sorting of waste determines the recycling result," explained Tove
Andersen, the new President and CEO of TOMRA at the two-day "Closing the Loop on
Plastic" conference in Frankfurt on October 5 and 6. "Our goal must be to
recycle plastic waste in a way that keeps it in circulation for as long as
possible. The more straightforward green legislation is, the faster we will be
able to keep this material in a closed loop worldwide."

A recent study by London-based think tank Eunomia, commissioned by TOMRA, found
that by significantly increasing recycling rates and improving resource
management practices, greenhouse gas emissions worldwide could be reduced by
2.76 billion metric tons of CO2 equivalent per year - comparable to more than
600 million cars on the road annually.

In collaboration with partners across the plastics industry, TOMRA has an
ambitious plan of enabling collection of as much material for recycling as
possible as well as increasing the amount of this material that is recycled in a
closed loop. This would be a decisive step towards reducing CO2 emissions and
conserving resources.

Register here (https://solutions.tomra.com/tomra-talks-2021-video) to receive
the conference summary video.

About TOMRA Circular Economy

TOMRA was founded on an innovation in 1972 that began with the design,
manufacturing and sale of reverse vending machines (RVMs) for automated
collection of used beverage containers. Today TOMRA provides technology-led
solutions that enable the circular economy with advanced collection and sorting
systems that optimize resource recovery and minimize waste in the food,
recycling and mining industries and is committed to building a more sustainable
future.

TOMRA has ~100,000 installations in over 80 markets worldwide and had total
revenues of ~9.9 billion NOK in 2020. The Group employs ~4,300 globally and is
publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: TOM).

For further information about TOMRA, please see http://www.tomra.com

Media Contact:

Mithu Mohren
Phone: +49 2630 9150 450
Email: mailto:Mithu.Mohren@tomra.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/129538/5039904
OTS: TOMRA



