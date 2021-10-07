Mühlheim-Kärlich (ots) - According to calculations by the World Bank,

approximately two-thirds of household waste is still incinerated or landfilled.

In its 4th global conference, industry leaders joined TOMRA, the Norwegian

specialist for waste collection and sorting, to continue to set the course for

sorting and recycling significantly more plastic from household waste in the

future. Along with presentations and discussions, the conference also included a

tour of a state-of-the-art plastic waste sorting and recycling demo plant, a

joint venture between TOMRA, Borealis and Zimmermann in Lahnstein,

Rhineland-Palatinate. Here, conference participants witnessed how post-consumer

plastic packaging is sorted from household waste, thus safeguarding recyclable

materials from being lost to incineration. The plant directly processes the

plastics into high-quality recyclate of virgin material quality, replacing

fossil fuels in primary production and reducing CO2 emissions.



"It's actually quite simple: decades of experience have shown time and again

that any pre-sorting of waste determines the recycling result," explained Tove

Andersen, the new President and CEO of TOMRA at the two-day "Closing the Loop on

Plastic" conference in Frankfurt on October 5 and 6. "Our goal must be to

recycle plastic waste in a way that keeps it in circulation for as long as

possible. The more straightforward green legislation is, the faster we will be

able to keep this material in a closed loop worldwide."







that by significantly increasing recycling rates and improving resource

management practices, greenhouse gas emissions worldwide could be reduced by

2.76 billion metric tons of CO2 equivalent per year - comparable to more than

600 million cars on the road annually.



In collaboration with partners across the plastics industry, TOMRA has an

ambitious plan of enabling collection of as much material for recycling as

possible as well as increasing the amount of this material that is recycled in a

closed loop. This would be a decisive step towards reducing CO2 emissions and

conserving resources.



Register here (https://solutions.tomra.com/tomra-talks-2021-video) to receive

the conference summary video.



About TOMRA Circular Economy



TOMRA was founded on an innovation in 1972 that began with the design,

manufacturing and sale of reverse vending machines (RVMs) for automated

collection of used beverage containers. Today TOMRA provides technology-led

solutions that enable the circular economy with advanced collection and sorting

systems that optimize resource recovery and minimize waste in the food,

recycling and mining industries and is committed to building a more sustainable

future.



TOMRA has ~100,000 installations in over 80 markets worldwide and had total

revenues of ~9.9 billion NOK in 2020. The Group employs ~4,300 globally and is

publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: TOM).



For further information about TOMRA, please see http://www.tomra.com



