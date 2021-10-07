DEBIOPHARM & DEXA MEDICA LAUNCH TRIPTORELIN COLLABORATION TO BRING NEW HOPE TO WOMEN WITH ENDOMETRIOSIS

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Lausanne, Switzerland - Tangerang, Indonesia (ots) - Debiopharm (http://www.debiopharm.com ), a Swiss-based, global biopharmaceutical company,and Dexa Medica, a leading Indonesian pharmaceutical company, today announcedthe Indonesian launch of triptorelin for the treatment of women withgynecological disorders, particularly endometriosis. Triptorelin, marketed underthe brand name Pamorelin® is one of the most common gonadotropin-releasinghormone agonists (GnRH-a) used worldwide to help women with endometriosis reducepain-related symptoms by inducing a low estrogen status. Clinical researchrevealed pain symptom improvement with Pamorelin® as being confirmed by thereduction in the volume of endometriotic nodules during treatment vs.placebo.(1)Endometriosis is a chronic, debilitating disease involving long-terminflammation and the presence of functional endometrial glands and stromaoutside the uterine cavity. Having serious consequences for general andreproductive health, pelvic endometriosis has a high incidence estimated between10% of reproductive aged women worldwide (approximately 190 million) and remainsunderdiagnosed.(2) Furthermore, up to 49% of women reporting chronic pelvic painare known to suffer from endometriosis.(2) Dexa Medica's nation-wide launch anddistribution of triptorelin, as Debiopharm's exclusive Indonesian licensee, willhelp patients in the region gain access to the pain-relieving benefits ofhormone suppression with Pamorelin®."We naturally recognized that Dexa Medica was the ideal company to pioneertriptorelin access to patients in Indonesia. Their high standards of ethics,regional pharmaceutical leadership, and strong commercialization track recordand reputation align well with Debiopharm's values," stated Fabrice Paradies,Senior Director, Business Development & Global Commercial Alliances, Debiopharm."This alliance with Dexa Medica is highly valued as they are dedicated tocovering Indonesia, with over 270 million people the largest country inSoutheast Asia, having the capability to manage the logistic complexity toprovide treatment access to patients in a country having a population of over270 million on nearly 1,000 inhabited islands.""Medical management of endometriosis primarily aims to delay disease progressionand alleviate symptoms. Aside from infertility, the most debilitating symptomsin women with endometriosis are pain manifested as severe dysmenorrhea,dyspareunia, chronic pelvic pain, dysuria or dyschezia. These symptoms also tendto worsen with repeated menstrual cycles," stated Raymond R. Tjandrawinata,Ph.D., Director of Business and Scientific Development PT Dexa Medica.