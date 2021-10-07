DEBIOPHARM & DEXA MEDICA LAUNCH TRIPTORELIN COLLABORATION TO BRING NEW HOPE TO WOMEN WITH ENDOMETRIOSIS
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 07.10.2021, 11:10 | 20 | 0 |
Lausanne, Switzerland - Tangerang, Indonesia (ots) - Debiopharm (
http://www.debiopharm.com ), a Swiss-based, global biopharmaceutical company,
and Dexa Medica, a leading Indonesian pharmaceutical company, today announced
the Indonesian launch of triptorelin for the treatment of women with
gynecological disorders, particularly endometriosis. Triptorelin, marketed under
the brand name Pamorelin® is one of the most common gonadotropin-releasing
hormone agonists (GnRH-a) used worldwide to help women with endometriosis reduce
pain-related symptoms by inducing a low estrogen status. Clinical research
revealed pain symptom improvement with Pamorelin® as being confirmed by the
reduction in the volume of endometriotic nodules during treatment vs.
placebo.(1)
Endometriosis is a chronic, debilitating disease involving long-term
inflammation and the presence of functional endometrial glands and stroma
outside the uterine cavity. Having serious consequences for general and
reproductive health, pelvic endometriosis has a high incidence estimated between
10% of reproductive aged women worldwide (approximately 190 million) and remains
underdiagnosed.(2) Furthermore, up to 49% of women reporting chronic pelvic pain
are known to suffer from endometriosis.(2) Dexa Medica's nation-wide launch and
distribution of triptorelin, as Debiopharm's exclusive Indonesian licensee, will
help patients in the region gain access to the pain-relieving benefits of
hormone suppression with Pamorelin®.
"We naturally recognized that Dexa Medica was the ideal company to pioneer
triptorelin access to patients in Indonesia. Their high standards of ethics,
regional pharmaceutical leadership, and strong commercialization track record
and reputation align well with Debiopharm's values," stated Fabrice Paradies,
Senior Director, Business Development & Global Commercial Alliances, Debiopharm.
"This alliance with Dexa Medica is highly valued as they are dedicated to
covering Indonesia, with over 270 million people the largest country in
Southeast Asia, having the capability to manage the logistic complexity to
provide treatment access to patients in a country having a population of over
270 million on nearly 1,000 inhabited islands."
"Medical management of endometriosis primarily aims to delay disease progression
and alleviate symptoms. Aside from infertility, the most debilitating symptoms
in women with endometriosis are pain manifested as severe dysmenorrhea,
dyspareunia, chronic pelvic pain, dysuria or dyschezia. These symptoms also tend
to worsen with repeated menstrual cycles," stated Raymond R. Tjandrawinata,
Ph.D., Director of Business and Scientific Development PT Dexa Medica.
http://www.debiopharm.com ), a Swiss-based, global biopharmaceutical company,
and Dexa Medica, a leading Indonesian pharmaceutical company, today announced
the Indonesian launch of triptorelin for the treatment of women with
gynecological disorders, particularly endometriosis. Triptorelin, marketed under
the brand name Pamorelin® is one of the most common gonadotropin-releasing
hormone agonists (GnRH-a) used worldwide to help women with endometriosis reduce
pain-related symptoms by inducing a low estrogen status. Clinical research
revealed pain symptom improvement with Pamorelin® as being confirmed by the
reduction in the volume of endometriotic nodules during treatment vs.
placebo.(1)
Endometriosis is a chronic, debilitating disease involving long-term
inflammation and the presence of functional endometrial glands and stroma
outside the uterine cavity. Having serious consequences for general and
reproductive health, pelvic endometriosis has a high incidence estimated between
10% of reproductive aged women worldwide (approximately 190 million) and remains
underdiagnosed.(2) Furthermore, up to 49% of women reporting chronic pelvic pain
are known to suffer from endometriosis.(2) Dexa Medica's nation-wide launch and
distribution of triptorelin, as Debiopharm's exclusive Indonesian licensee, will
help patients in the region gain access to the pain-relieving benefits of
hormone suppression with Pamorelin®.
"We naturally recognized that Dexa Medica was the ideal company to pioneer
triptorelin access to patients in Indonesia. Their high standards of ethics,
regional pharmaceutical leadership, and strong commercialization track record
and reputation align well with Debiopharm's values," stated Fabrice Paradies,
Senior Director, Business Development & Global Commercial Alliances, Debiopharm.
"This alliance with Dexa Medica is highly valued as they are dedicated to
covering Indonesia, with over 270 million people the largest country in
Southeast Asia, having the capability to manage the logistic complexity to
provide treatment access to patients in a country having a population of over
270 million on nearly 1,000 inhabited islands."
"Medical management of endometriosis primarily aims to delay disease progression
and alleviate symptoms. Aside from infertility, the most debilitating symptoms
in women with endometriosis are pain manifested as severe dysmenorrhea,
dyspareunia, chronic pelvic pain, dysuria or dyschezia. These symptoms also tend
to worsen with repeated menstrual cycles," stated Raymond R. Tjandrawinata,
Ph.D., Director of Business and Scientific Development PT Dexa Medica.
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0