Castellum Aktiebolag publishes a supplement to the offer document regarding its recommended public offer to the shareholders of Kungsleden Aktiebolag

On 2 August 2021, Castellum Aktiebolag ("Castellum") announced a recommended public offer to the shareholders of Kungsleden Aktiebolag ("Kungsleden") to acquire all shares in Kungsleden (the "Offer"). An offer document was made public on 29 September 2021 (the "Offer Document").

On 30 September 2021, Castellum published a press release regarding Castellum's board of directors' decision to appoint Jakob Mörndal as acting CEO, to take office on 8 October 2021. On account thereof, Castellum has prepared a supplement to the Offer Document (the "Supplement") which includes the press release. The Supplement has been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen) today. The Supplement has been made public and is, together with the Offer Document and the acceptance form, available on Castellum's website (www.castellum.se) and on the website of Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Sverige ("Nordea") (www.nordea.se/aktier).

The Supplement shall at all times be read together with, and as an integrated part of, the Offer Document which was approved and published on 29 September 2021.

