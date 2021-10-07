checkAd

Castellum Aktiebolag publishes a supplement to the offer document regarding its recommended public offer to the shareholders of Kungsleden Aktiebolag

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 11:08  |  32   |   |   

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Offer is not being made, and this press release may not be distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into, nor will any tender of shares be accepted from or on behalf of holders in, any jurisdiction (including without limitation Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa or the United States) in which the making of the Offer, the distribution of this press release or the acceptance of any tender of shares would contravene applicable laws or regulations or require further offer documents, filings or other measures in addition to those required under Swedish law. For further information, please see section entitled "Important information" and "Special notice to shareholders in the United States" below.

On 2 August 2021, Castellum Aktiebolag ("Castellum") announced a recommended public offer to the shareholders of Kungsleden Aktiebolag ("Kungsleden") to acquire all shares in Kungsleden (the "Offer"). An offer document was made public on 29 September 2021 (the "Offer Document").

On 30 September 2021, Castellum published a press release regarding Castellum's board of directors' decision to appoint Jakob Mörndal as acting CEO, to take office on 8 October 2021. On account thereof, Castellum has prepared a supplement to the Offer Document (the "Supplement") which includes the press release. The Supplement has been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen) today. The Supplement has been made public and is, together with the Offer Document and the acceptance form, available on Castellum's website (www.castellum.se) and on the website of Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Sverige ("Nordea") (www.nordea.se/aktier).

The Supplement shall at all times be read together with, and as an integrated part of, the Offer Document which was approved and published on 29 September 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Rutger Arnhult, chairman
Phone: +46 70 458 24 70
Josefine Wikman, IR Coordinator 
Phone: +46 73 942 09 16, E-mail: josefine.wikman@castellum.se

Information about the Offer:
www.castellum.se

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in Sweden with a property value of approximately SEK 122 billion, including our part in Norwegian Entra ASA. We are located in attractive growth regions in Sweden, as well as Copenhagen and the Helsinki area. 250,000 people go to work every day in our properties. We develop flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions with a lettable area of 3.8 million square metres. One of our sustainability goals is to become entirely climate neutral by 2030. Castellum is the only Nordic property and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Castellum Aktiebolag publishes a supplement to the offer document regarding its recommended public offer to the shareholders of Kungsleden Aktiebolag GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Offer is not being made, and this press release may not be distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into, nor will any tender of shares be accepted from or on behalf of holders in, any …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hydrogen Manifesto Introduced at The smarter E Europe Restart 2021
4 out of 10 Foam Cooler Boxes Sold to Concentrate in Pharmaceutical Sector in 2021: FMI Finds in Latest Survey
The Glen Grant hosts exclusive Launch Event In Partnership with Rolls Royce to Celebrate Dennis ...
Teleradiology Services Market to gain US$ 19.7 Bn By 2031, Increase in Adoption of Telemedicine ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Change in Executive Leadership
Lignin Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 810 Million in 2026, Says Stratview Research
The smarter E Europe Restart 2021 - Green Light for the Energy Transition
Global Used Cars Market to Surpass $1,970.0 Billion and Rise at a CAGR of 6.8% during the Forecast ...
Online Corporate Training to be used to Acclimatize Employees to Post COVID-19 Work style: Ken Research
How Online Loan Aggregators contributing to Retail Loan Penetration in UAE - Ken Research
Titel
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
BICO has entered into an agreement to acquire QInstruments, a market leader in advanced sample ...
CoinGeek Cocktail Party
Voice Assistant Application Market worth $11.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Statement From Attorneys Patrick Mincey And Phil Brewster
Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market worth $9.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
RMI Releases Report that Maps the Pathway for China to Pursue Zero-Carbon Steel
GLOBAL JAZZ AWARDS, celebrating 100 years of Jazz coming in 2022
Hydrogen Manifesto Introduced at The smarter E Europe Restart 2021
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale