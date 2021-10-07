SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global endometrial ablation market size is expected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Endometrial ablation is a highly efficient procedure that helps in removing or destroying the uterine endometrial lining in women who experience heavy menstrual bleeding using specific devices. The growing prevalence of gynecological disorders and growing public awareness about endometrial ablation are key contributing factors expected to propel the product demand. According to the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO), globally, the prevalence of Abnormal Uterine Bleeding (AUB) among reproductive-aged women is estimated to be between 3 to 30%

Key Insights & Findings:

The radiofrequency ablation device segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 26.3% in 2020

The segment is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period

The thermal balloon segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period

The hospital end-use segment held the largest revenue share of more than 55% in 2020

The high growth is credited to the availability of technologically improved medical devices in hospitals

The Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) end-use segment is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

ASCs have shorter stay duration, little or no danger of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs), and are more convenient than other healthcare facilities

For women suffering from painful, heavy periods, endometrial ablation for endometriosis offers an alternative to chronic medication and hysterectomy treatments. Improved features and a higher demand for these procedures and devices due to the advantages over surgical methods, such as minimally invasive nature, low-risk profile, and easy operation, will support market growth. Many global, as well as local key players, are opting for different strategies. For instance, In March 2020, Mara Water Vapor Ablation System from AEGEA Medical has been approved by the U.S. FDA. Mara is the endometrial ablation procedure that uses natural water vapor to safely cure heavy menstrual bleeding without the need for general anesthesia.