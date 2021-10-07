checkAd

Endometrial Ablation Market Size Worth $5.4 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 11:05  |  31   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global endometrial ablation market size is expected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Endometrial ablation is a highly efficient procedure that helps in removing or destroying the uterine endometrial lining in women who experience heavy menstrual bleeding using specific devices. The growing prevalence of gynecological disorders and growing public awareness about endometrial ablation are key contributing factors expected to propel the product demand. According to the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO), globally, the prevalence of Abnormal Uterine Bleeding (AUB) among reproductive-aged women is estimated to be between 3 to 30%

Grand View Research Logo

Key Insights & Findings:

  • The radiofrequency ablation device segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 26.3% in 2020
  • The segment is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period
  • The thermal balloon segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period
  • The hospital end-use segment held the largest revenue share of more than 55% in 2020
  • The high growth is credited to the availability of technologically improved medical devices in hospitals
  • The Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) end-use segment is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR during the forecast period
  • ASCs have shorter stay duration, little or no danger of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs), and are more convenient than other healthcare facilities

Read 110 page market research report, "Endometrial Ablation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Procedures, Devices), By End Use (Hospital, ASC), By Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

For women suffering from painful, heavy periods, endometrial ablation for endometriosis offers an alternative to chronic medication and hysterectomy treatments. Improved features and a higher demand for these procedures and devices due to the advantages over surgical methods, such as minimally invasive nature, low-risk profile, and easy operation, will support market growth. Many global, as well as local key players, are opting for different strategies. For instance, In March 2020, Mara Water Vapor Ablation System from AEGEA Medical has been approved by the U.S. FDA. Mara is the endometrial ablation procedure that uses natural water vapor to safely cure heavy menstrual bleeding without the need for general anesthesia.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Endometrial Ablation Market Size Worth $5.4 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc. SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global endometrial ablation market size is expected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hydrogen Manifesto Introduced at The smarter E Europe Restart 2021
4 out of 10 Foam Cooler Boxes Sold to Concentrate in Pharmaceutical Sector in 2021: FMI Finds in Latest Survey
The Glen Grant hosts exclusive Launch Event In Partnership with Rolls Royce to Celebrate Dennis ...
Teleradiology Services Market to gain US$ 19.7 Bn By 2031, Increase in Adoption of Telemedicine ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Change in Executive Leadership
Lignin Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 810 Million in 2026, Says Stratview Research
The smarter E Europe Restart 2021 - Green Light for the Energy Transition
Global Used Cars Market to Surpass $1,970.0 Billion and Rise at a CAGR of 6.8% during the Forecast ...
Online Corporate Training to be used to Acclimatize Employees to Post COVID-19 Work style: Ken Research
How Online Loan Aggregators contributing to Retail Loan Penetration in UAE - Ken Research
Titel
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
BICO has entered into an agreement to acquire QInstruments, a market leader in advanced sample ...
CoinGeek Cocktail Party
Voice Assistant Application Market worth $11.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Statement From Attorneys Patrick Mincey And Phil Brewster
Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market worth $9.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
RMI Releases Report that Maps the Pathway for China to Pursue Zero-Carbon Steel
GLOBAL JAZZ AWARDS, celebrating 100 years of Jazz coming in 2022
Hydrogen Manifesto Introduced at The smarter E Europe Restart 2021
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale