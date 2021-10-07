checkAd
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Beiersdorf AG - Skin in the game; Initiation

AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Beiersdorf AG - Skin in the game; Initiation

We initiate coverage of Beiersdorf with a BUY recommendation and a PT of EUR 107.00. Acting in a dynamically growing market, Beiersdorf is at the brink of shifting gears by adding inorganic growth.

 

Beiersdorf AG (Initiation)

 

Personal & Household Goods

MCap EUR 21bn


BUY

PT EUR 107.00 (+15% potential)

 

Beiersdorf is well known for its core brands, among them the iconic Nivea. But recently the company has started to supplement the robust organic growth with acquisitions, putting the considerable pile of cash to work.

 

What’s it all about?

We initiate coverage of Beiersdorf with a BUY recommendation and a PT of EUR 107.00. Acting in a dynamically growing market, Beiersdorf is at the brink of shifting gears by adding inorganic growth. This is visible in recent brand additions such as STOP THE WATER WHILE USING ME! and Coppertone. But even without external growth, Beiersdorf should see sales growth of 6%+ (CAGR 20-23E) and even disproportionate bottom-line growth. Putting the huge cash pile of EUR 1.4bn to work could soon lead to a re-rating of the stock. But even without any additions, we see value – both on a stand alone and comparable basis. Upside 15%.

