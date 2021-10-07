checkAd

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with a decision by the Annual General Meeting, the Nomination Committee in Hoist Finance shall consist of four members. The members should be one representative of each of the three largest shareholders, together with the chairman of the board in Hoist Finance.

The members of the Nomination Committee have been appointed based on the ownership structure as per 31 August 2021, and are:

  • Per Arwidsson, chairman, appointed by Arwidsro;
  • Erik Selin, appointed by Erik Selin Fastigheter AB;
  • Joachim Spetz, appointed by Swedbank Robur Funds; and
  • Mattias Carlsson, chairman of the board in Hoist Finance

The three shareholder representatives jointly represent approximately 38.2 percent of the shareholder votes in Hoist Finance.

The Nomination Committee's duties in preparation for the Annual General Meeting 2022 consist of preparing the election of chairman and other directors of the board, election of auditor, election of chairman of the annual general meeting, matters regarding fees and questions in connection thereto.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee may contact the Nomination Committee by e-mail at valberedning@hoistfinance.com or by post to Hoist Finance, Nomination Committee, Box 7848, 103 99 Stockholm, by 31 January 2022 at the latest.

For further information please contact:
Rasmus Karlgren
Telephone: +46 (0) 721 420 242

About Hoist Finance

Hoist Finance is a trusted debt resolution partner to individuals, companies and banks in thirteen European countries. With over 1,600 dedicated colleagues, smart digital solutions and a deep understanding of individual financial circumstances, we help over six million customers keep their commitments. This is achieved by agreeing on sustainable repayment plans so that everyone is included within the financial ecosystem. Hoist Finance has a diverse portfolio of asset classes and our online savings platform in Sweden and Germany enables our unique funding model. Hoist Finance was founded in 1994 and is today a public company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit hoistfinance.com.

