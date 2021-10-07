checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.10.2021 / 11:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Bodhivas GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Remco
Last name(s): Westermann
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Media and Games Invest SE

b) LEI
391200UIIWMXRLGARB95 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
Description: MT0000580101; Ordinary A Shares

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
49.62 SEK 6996.42 SEK
49.6 SEK 19393.60 SEK
49.5 SEK 49.50 SEK
49.46 SEK 10881.20 SEK
49.46 SEK 98.92 SEK
49.44 SEK 9690.24 SEK
48.94 SEK 1370.32 SEK
48.94 SEK 13801.08 SEK
48.94 SEK 13213.80 SEK
48.96 SEK 26487.36 SEK
48.96 SEK 22815.36 SEK
49.12 SEK 19451.52 SEK
49.16 SEK 20450.56 SEK
48.82 SEK 8787.60 SEK
48.82 SEK 5467.84 SEK
48.8 SEK 2440.00 SEK
48.8 SEK 18641.60 SEK
48.66 SEK 7688.28 SEK
48.66 SEK 9829.32 SEK
48.66 SEK 3406.20 SEK
48.66 SEK 4330.74 SEK
48.66 SEK 14598.00 SEK
48.66 SEK 5985.18 SEK
48.66 SEK 14111.40 SEK
48.62 SEK 6320.60 SEK
48.6 SEK 6318.00 SEK
48.52 SEK 44978.04 SEK
48.66 SEK 10072.62 SEK
48.66 SEK 12165.00 SEK
48.6 SEK 21724.20 SEK
48.5 SEK 19739.50 SEK
48.5 SEK 16878.00 SEK
48.5 SEK 3686.00 SEK
48.5 SEK 20564.00 SEK
48.48 SEK 15028.80 SEK
48.48 SEK 11101.92 SEK
48.48 SEK 13138.08 SEK
48.48 SEK 15028.80 SEK
48.48 SEK 1939.20 SEK
48.48 SEK 18567.84 SEK
48.58 SEK 5100.90 SEK
