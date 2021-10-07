Miromatrix Announces the First Successful Transplant of a Bioengineered Whole Organ in a Large Animal

Preclinical study of clinically relevant liver transplants advances the decellularization/recellularization approach, representing a key advancement in new therapies for acute and chronic liver failure patients

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRO), a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs to help save and improve patients' lives, today announced it has successfully completed the first ever heterotopic implant of its bioengineered liver transplant into a large animal. The transplant was part of a preclinical study in collaboration with researchers at Mayo Clinic, designed to assess the initial transplantation and functionality of a bioengineered liver in an acute liver failure model. It utilized decellularized porcine liver scaffolds recellularized with human vascular cells and porcine hepatocytes, which were implanted into pigs suffering acute liver failure. The results, published in Nature Communications Biology, showed the pigs that received the bioengineered livers maintained detectable hepatic health in the graft, sustained blood perfusion, and demonstrated early liver function post transplantation. The successful completion of these transplants demonstrates the efficacy of bioengineering whole organs through the process of decellularization and recellularization, an exciting advancement given the chronic shortage of donor organs for liver failure patients.



"The results of this important study provide the proof of concept we have been working towards for the last several years – demonstrating that organs developed in a lab can be successfully transplanted in preclinical models," said Jeff Ross, Ph.D., Miromatrix CEO. "Now that we have demonstrated our technology in a large animal model, we are targeting our initial human clinical trial with an external liver in the second half of 2022 for acute liver failure, bringing us closer to our goal of eliminating the organ transplant waitlist."

The study included five pigs, of which three were implanted with a liver scaffold seeded with human vascular cells and porcine hepatocytes. All pigs were monitored for up to 48 hours, during which time the transplanted organ showed critical performance metrics, including the ability to sustain blood flow and key liver function both before and after transplantation. These post-operative results address the critical vascular challenge in tissue engineering that has previously inhibited advancement in this field.