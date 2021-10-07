Maravai LifeSciences Expands its Intellectual Property Portfolio with European Patent

The patent relates to TriLink’s CleanCap technology for the co-transcriptional capping of messenger RNAs (mRNAs). Capping is an important step in the production of synthetic mRNA, which is used to develop nucleic acid vaccines and therapeutics that deliver instructions to human cells to produce proteins that may prevent or correct disease.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maravai LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, announced today that the European Patent Office has issued a new patent, No. 3352584, to the company’s TriLink BioTechnologies subsidiary.

The technology described by European Patent No. 3352584 facilitates the production of mRNAs and provides a significant improvement over legacy co-transcriptional capping methods.

“We’re pleased to expand the geographic coverage of our intellectual property with the issuance of this European patent for CleanCap,” said Mike Houston, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Maravai. “Capping is a critical process in creating viable mRNA constructs that remain biologically active without eliciting immune responses. By changing the capping approach and streamlining the manufacturing workflow, we deliver a novel solution, whether customers purchase CleanCap in bulk for their own mRNA development programs or utilize mRNA synthesized by TriLink BioTechnologies that already incorporates this novel capping technology.”

CleanCap overcomes many drawbacks of existing approaches, enabling highly efficient, reproducible production of capped mRNA. CleanCap technology allows capping to occur in a single reaction, streamlining the manufacturing of mRNA at large scales. Reduced manufacturing time is critical for a number of emerging applications, such as the development of personalized cancer therapeutics and during rapid vaccine responses to pandemics. CleanCap also reduces the cost of mRNA manufacturing, further accelerating the adoption of new mRNA therapeutics.

About Maravai

Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and to support research on human diseases. Maravai’s companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis and biologic safety testing to many of the world's leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy companies. For more information about Maravai LifeSciences, visit www.maravai.com.