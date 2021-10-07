checkAd

Letter to Our Shareholders

Autor: Accesswire
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Metrospaces, Inc. (OTC PINK:MSPC) Issues Letter to Shareholders from CTO, Alejandro Laplana and CEO Oscar Brito.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Metrospaces, Inc. (OTC PINK:MSPC) Issues Letter to Shareholders from CTO, Alejandro Laplana and CEO Oscar Brito.

Dear Shareholders:

As a part of our continuing commitment to engage our shareholders with clear and consistent communication, we wanted to provide you with an update on the most immediate innovations at Metrospaces in advance of the release of our upcoming unaudited financial statements.

First, we're excited to welcome the leadership of Alejandro Laplana, both as Metrospaces' CTO and as a member of our Board of Directors. Alejandro and his team at Shokworks have been a key part of our plan to transform Metrospaces into the definitive leader in the proptech industry.

Together, we're excited to reinvent the ethos of this company, evolving from a traditional real estate company to a real estate company that is technology-first.

During the past quarter, we've made key acquisitions and developed important partnerships that will fuel the company's metamorphosis.

Acquisition highlights include the purchase of Houston's Brazos Atrium office building, which will serve as a perfect case study showing how an IoT-driven property improvement model can yield impressive ROI with rapid transformation. Additionally, the development of the Infinity View Villas in the Dominican Republic serves as a springboard both for our co-living platform, Metrohouse, and an investment vehicle through our upcoming tokenization platform, Metrocrowd.

Our partnerships with technological leaders in the market will not only yield immediate financial benefits, but also have long-term growth implications for the company. We've signed an agreement with Crown Electrokinetics to utilize its revolutionary Smart Window inserts to create energy efficiencies in our properties that are expected to yield over 25% reduction in energy costs. Our partnership with Cryptobucks ensures that our investors and members can diversify their payment methods or investment capital to include cryptocurrency.

These partnerships will be followed by opportunities to utilize our real estate holdings to incorporate bitcoin mining as a revenue stream. Additionally, we're negotiating partnerships that will allow Metrospaces to utilize virtual reality technology to revolutionize the real estate market for brokerages and agencies.

These strategic partners are selected to extract higher revenue and lower the operating expenses of our assets. As these assets continue to grow in NOI, we will then tokenize them to further democratize the investment opportunity for signature real estate assets.

