DGAP-News: ABOUT YOU Holding SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous ABOUT YOU Holding SE: Legal form converted into a European Company 07.10.2021 / 11:48

International orientation underlined by conversion

Two-tier system of Management Board and Supervisory Board maintained

Without any impact on business activities

Hamburg, 7 October 2021 - ABOUT YOU Holding SE ("ABOUT YOU"), one of Europe's fastest-growing online fashion platforms of scale, has completed the conversion of its legal form into a European Company (Societas Europaea, "SE") on 16 September 2021, following the previous announcement in the IPO and the accelerated international business activities.

Tarek Müller, Co-Founder and Co-CEO: "ABOUT YOU stands for internationality: We have employees from all over the world and are present in 26 European markets. We inspire more and more customers in Europe to go on a digital shopping stroll via their smartphones. Our legal form should reflect that international expansion is a key lever of our growth."

Through the change, the resolution of the last Annual General Meeting on 14 June 2021 was implemented. The two-tier system of the Management Board and Supervisory Board is maintained. As ABOUT YOU Holding SE is legally and economically identical to the previous stock corporation ("AG"), the conversion has no impact on the actual business. The listing on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange was updated to ABOUT YOU Holding SE. The trading symbol YOU, the ISIN DE000A3CNK42, and the shareholder rights remain unchanged.

The conversion of legal form became effective upon registration with the Hamburg Local Court (register number 170972).



ABOUT YOU

ABOUT YOU digitises the classic shopping stroll by creating a personalised shopping experience on the smartphone. At ABOUT YOU, the focus is on the customers, who are supported in expressing themselves individually through fashion. On the website aboutyou.com and the multi-award winning ABOUT YOU app, customers find versatile inspiration and more than 400,000 items from over 2,000 brands. With more than 30 million unique monthly active users, ABOUT YOU is one of the largest fashion and lifestyle platforms in Europe. It is currently active in 26 European markets. With the ABOUT YOU Commerce Suite, the fashion tech company also offers its own e-commerce infrastructure as a licensed product. The shares of ABOUT YOU are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and have been admitted to the SDAX(R) index in September 2021.