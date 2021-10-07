checkAd

DGAP-News ABOUT YOU Holding SE: Legal form converted into a European Company

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.10.2021, 11:48  |  20   |   |   

DGAP-News: ABOUT YOU Holding SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
ABOUT YOU Holding SE: Legal form converted into a European Company

07.10.2021 / 11:48
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ABOUT YOU Holding SE: Legal form converted into a European Company

  • International orientation underlined by conversion
  • Two-tier system of Management Board and Supervisory Board maintained
  •  Without any impact on business activities

Hamburg, 7 October 2021 - ABOUT YOU Holding SE ("ABOUT YOU"), one of Europe's fastest-growing online fashion platforms of scale, has completed the conversion of its legal form into a European Company (Societas Europaea, "SE") on 16 September 2021, following the previous announcement in the IPO and the accelerated international business activities.

Tarek Müller, Co-Founder and Co-CEO: "ABOUT YOU stands for internationality: We have employees from all over the world and are present in 26 European markets. We inspire more and more customers in Europe to go on a digital shopping stroll via their smartphones. Our legal form should reflect that international expansion is a key lever of our growth."

Through the change, the resolution of the last Annual General Meeting on 14 June 2021 was implemented. The two-tier system of the Management Board and Supervisory Board is maintained. As ABOUT YOU Holding SE is legally and economically identical to the previous stock corporation ("AG"), the conversion has no impact on the actual business. The listing on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange was updated to ABOUT YOU Holding SE. The trading symbol YOU, the ISIN DE000A3CNK42, and the shareholder rights remain unchanged.

The conversion of legal form became effective upon registration with the Hamburg Local Court (register number 170972).
 

ABOUT YOU
ABOUT YOU digitises the classic shopping stroll by creating a personalised shopping experience on the smartphone. At ABOUT YOU, the focus is on the customers, who are supported in expressing themselves individually through fashion. On the website aboutyou.com and the multi-award winning ABOUT YOU app, customers find versatile inspiration and more than 400,000 items from over 2,000 brands. With more than 30 million unique monthly active users, ABOUT YOU is one of the largest fashion and lifestyle platforms in Europe. It is currently active in 26 European markets. With the ABOUT YOU Commerce Suite, the fashion tech company also offers its own e-commerce infrastructure as a licensed product. The shares of ABOUT YOU are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and have been admitted to the SDAX(R) index in September 2021.

Seite 1 von 3
ABOUT YOU Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: About You Holding AG
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News ABOUT YOU Holding SE: Legal form converted into a European Company DGAP-News: ABOUT YOU Holding SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous ABOUT YOU Holding SE: Legal form converted into a European Company 07.10.2021 / 11:48 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ABOUT YOU Holding SE: Legal …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Mynaric nominiert Raumfahrtveteran Hans Königsmann als neues Aufsichtsratsmitglied
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: First Statement on the Report from Viceroy
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Announces Filing of Lawsuit Against its U.S. Collaboration Partner, NeuroRx, ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer veröffentlicht vorläufige Ergebnisse für Q3 2021 und passt Ausblick an
EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics Receives Notice of Allowance of Key U.S. Patent Application Covering ACER-001 ...
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: Erstes Statement zum Report von Viceroy
EQS-Adhoc: Swiss Steel Group shareholders approve appointment of new Board members
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​SIHPL SECTION 155 - SANCTION HEARING ...
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Erwerb von Patenten zur Produktion von grünem Wasserstoff mittels ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: FYI UND ALCOA UNTERZEICHNEN VERBINDLICHE JV-VEREINBARUNG FÜR DAS HPA-RAFFINERIEPROJEKT VON FYI
EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG gibt Änderung der Prognose bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Real Estate AG: ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft prüft Einleitung einer Sondierung ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Virtuelle Roadshow / Webkonferenz am 28. September 2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11:48 UhrDGAP-News: ABOUT YOU Holding SE: Rechtsform in Europäische Aktiengesellschaft umgewandelt
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
06.10.21AlsterResearch AG Update: About You AG - Ambitious growth plans confirmed
AlsterResearch AG | Kommentare
06.10.21About You-Aktie: Wann zündet Tarek Müller die Kursrakete?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
05.10.21Nach dem Ausverkauf: Kann sich die Zalando-Aktie bis 2025 verfünffachen?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
04.10.21Städte- und Gemeindebund: Steuer auf Pakete von großen Onlinehändlern
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21ANALYSE-FLASH: Baader Bank startet About You mit 'Add' - Ziel 27 Euro
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
30.09.21BAADER BANK stuft About You auf 'Add'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
29.09.21AlsterResearch AG Update: About You AG - Revenue outlook slightly increased
AlsterResearch AG | Kommentare
29.09.21DEUTSCHE BANK stuft About You auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
29.09.21About You: Doppelte Kaufempfehlung für die Aktie
4investors | Kommentare