KOMO Plant Based Foods Establishes Strategic Cold Storage Near U.S. Border Through SubZero Cold Logistics

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. ( CSE:YUM )( OTCQB:KOMOF )( FRA:9HB ) (" Komo "), a premium frozen plant-based food company, announces that it entered into an agreement on September 30, 2021 with SubZero Cold Logistics, a division of Radius Transport Ltd., for cold storage and cold chain services, in a facility in Canada close to the USA border.

SubZero operates a frozen cold storage in South Surrey, BC, which is a 10 minute drive from a USA commercial truck crossing. The facility provides storage for frozen foods and offers cross docking, import/export, container services and a wide-reach transportation services around Metro Vancouver and across North America. Sub Zero is a CFIA regulated and inspected facility and is HACCP compliant.

"Komo selected SubZero because of its high standards to maintain food integrity and safety throughout the cold chain, as well as its location which is close to a USA truck crossing and less than an hour drive from 3 major ports," says Komo CEO William White. "SubZero works seamlessly with Radius Transport, a reputable refrigerated carrier in Greater Vancouver and across North America, which will complement our growth plan for expansion across Canada and into the US market."

Komo will store its food at SubZero's innovative new facility that offers temperature ranges from -20 degrees Celsius and a refrigerated loading dock to maintain correct product temperatures to ensure the integrity of frozen foods. SubZero uses a sophisticated warehouse management system which includes EDI capabilities, inventory management, and 24/7 online access to customer data. To ensure a high standard of food safety compliance, SubZero follows a HACCP-based program. Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) is a management system in which food safety is addressed through the analysis and control of biological, chemical, and physical hazards from raw material production, procurement and handling, to manufacturing and distribution.

About Radius Transport

Radius Transport is a dedicated refrigerated carrier that has been delivering service for all types of food-related businesses in the greater Vancouver area and across North America for over 25 years. It has a fully refrigerated fleet of 5 tons, 10 tons, day cab tractors and line haul units. SubZero, a division of Radius, is a premier provider of cold storage and transportation related services located in South Surrey, British Columbia.