checkAd

KOMO Plant Based Foods Establishes Strategic Cold Storage Near U.S. Border Through SubZero Cold Logistics

Autor: Accesswire
07.10.2021, 12:00  |  25   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium frozen plant-based food company, announces that it entered into an agreement on September 30, 2021 with SubZero Cold …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium frozen plant-based food company, announces that it entered into an agreement on September 30, 2021 with SubZero Cold Logistics, a division of Radius Transport Ltd., for cold storage and cold chain services, in a facility in Canada close to the USA border.

Foto: Accesswire

SubZero operates a frozen cold storage in South Surrey, BC, which is a 10 minute drive from a USA commercial truck crossing. The facility provides storage for frozen foods and offers cross docking, import/export, container services and a wide-reach transportation services around Metro Vancouver and across North America. Sub Zero is a CFIA regulated and inspected facility and is HACCP compliant.

"Komo selected SubZero because of its high standards to maintain food integrity and safety throughout the cold chain, as well as its location which is close to a USA truck crossing and less than an hour drive from 3 major ports," says Komo CEO William White. "SubZero works seamlessly with Radius Transport, a reputable refrigerated carrier in Greater Vancouver and across North America, which will complement our growth plan for expansion across Canada and into the US market."

Komo will store its food at SubZero's innovative new facility that offers temperature ranges from -20 degrees Celsius and a refrigerated loading dock to maintain correct product temperatures to ensure the integrity of frozen foods. SubZero uses a sophisticated warehouse management system which includes EDI capabilities, inventory management, and 24/7 online access to customer data. To ensure a high standard of food safety compliance, SubZero follows a HACCP-based program. Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) is a management system in which food safety is addressed through the analysis and control of biological, chemical, and physical hazards from raw material production, procurement and handling, to manufacturing and distribution.

About Radius Transport
Radius Transport is a dedicated refrigerated carrier that has been delivering service for all types of food-related businesses in the greater Vancouver area and across North America for over 25 years. It has a fully refrigerated fleet of 5 tons, 10 tons, day cab tractors and line haul units. SubZero, a division of Radius, is a premier provider of cold storage and transportation related services located in South Surrey, British Columbia.

Seite 1 von 2
Komo Plant Based Foods Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KOMO Plant Based Foods Establishes Strategic Cold Storage Near U.S. Border Through SubZero Cold Logistics VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium frozen plant-based food company, announces that it entered into an agreement on September 30, 2021 with SubZero Cold …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
Petroteq Provides Update on TSXV Application for Reinstatement
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces Talicia(R) added to Medi-Cal CDL
Pershing Motor Yacht "VANTAGE" Sold
Silver X Commences Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Update at Nueva Recuperada to Expand ...
Galore Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement, Bonus Agreement and Approval of Debt Settlement
Core Assets Announces Promotional Activity Engagement and Reminder of Corporate Presentation
Remote Medical Diagnostic Company, Biotricity, to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on ...
Tragic Contractor Fatality at TDG Gold Corp’s Shasta Site
AMPD Announces FY 2021 Annual Financial and Operational Performance Highlights
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
iOmx Therapeutics Raises EUR 65 million in Series B Round
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team
HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered ...
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Camber Comments on "Short" Report
Link Global Technologies Provides an Update on AUC Staff Proposal
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.09.21Komo Plant Based Foods Launching New Retail Ready Packaging with Enhanced Shelf Appeal
Accesswire | Analysen
28.09.21Komo Plant Based Foods Significantly Expands Capacity With Launch of Increased Production Through Co-Manufacturing Agreement
Accesswire | Analysen
24.09.21Komo Plant Based Foods Uplisted to OTCQB Venture Market
Accesswire | Analysen
21.09.21Komo Plant Based Foods Developing New Line of Vegan Desserts
Accesswire | Analysen
16.09.21Komo Plant Based Foods Receives Over 90 Five-Star Customer Reviews Through Yotpo App on its eCommerce Platform
Accesswire | Analysen
14.09.21Komo Plant Based Foods Receives Export Authorization for US Expansion
Accesswire | Analysen
14.09.21Komo Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
Accesswire | Analysen
08.09.21Komo Plant Based Foods ist angesichts seiner Expansion im Einzelhandel und Nachbestellungen auf starkem Wachstumskurs
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
08.09.21Komo Plant Based Foods Begins High Growth Trajectory with Retail Expansion and Reorders
Accesswire | Analysen