AiCuris Announces Opening of Second Round of AiCubator Corporate Innovation Accelerator Initiative to Propel Anti-infective Drug Development

WUPPERTAL, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / AiCuris Anti-infective Cures AG, a leading company in the discovery and development of drugs against infectious diseases, today announced the opening of the second round of its AiCubator corporate innovation accelerator initiative.

Launched in 2020 by AiCuris, the AiCubator is designed to help scientists and start-up companies foster innovation in the anti-infective field and to promote ideas that might lead to the next resistance-breaking anti-infectives or help prevent future pandemics. By providing financing and business development advice, AiCuris supports AiCubator Residents in developing their exciting, novel approaches, while learning from experts about pre-clinical and clinical drug development, IP protection and other aspects of the pharmaceutical business.

Academic groups or recently formed biotech start-ups with anti-infective research projects or early pre-clinical stage development programs are invited to apply to the AiCuris AiCubator (see criteria and timelines below). The focus of the initiative is on targeted antiviral therapies for hepatitis B virus cure, BK virus, Epstein-Barr virus and adenovirus as well as antibacterial therapy for blood stream and diabetic foot infections. Additionally, AiCuris is interested in applications focused on new platform approaches and technologies in the antiviral and antibacterial field. Submitted projects will be evaluated by AiCuris experts based on criteria such as status of target identification, preliminary efficacy data, as well as indications addressed and potential competitive advantages over existing standard of care. Every year, up to three projects will be awarded AiCubator Resident Status. These projects will benefit from expert scientific support, over a period of up to three years, to advance their ideas and approaches.