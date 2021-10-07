checkAd

AiCuris Announces Opening of Second Round of AiCubator Corporate Innovation Accelerator Initiative to Propel Anti-infective Drug Development

Autor: Accesswire
07.10.2021, 12:00  |  38   |   |   

AiCubator was launched by AiCuris in 2020 to provide long-term support for early but promising research projects in the field of anti-infectivesSecond round application period open through December 31, 2021; up to three projects will be awarded …

  • AiCubator was launched by AiCuris in 2020 to provide long-term support for early but promising research projects in the field of anti-infectives
  • Second round application period open through December 31, 2021; up to three projects will be awarded AiCubator Resident Status and, over a period of up to three years, will benefit from expert scientific advice

WUPPERTAL, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / AiCuris Anti-infective Cures AG, a leading company in the discovery and development of drugs against infectious diseases, today announced the opening of the second round of its AiCubator corporate innovation accelerator initiative.

Launched in 2020 by AiCuris, the AiCubator is designed to help scientists and start-up companies foster innovation in the anti-infective field and to promote ideas that might lead to the next resistance-breaking anti-infectives or help prevent future pandemics. By providing financing and business development advice, AiCuris supports AiCubator Residents in developing their exciting, novel approaches, while learning from experts about pre-clinical and clinical drug development, IP protection and other aspects of the pharmaceutical business.

Academic groups or recently formed biotech start-ups with anti-infective research projects or early pre-clinical stage development programs are invited to apply to the AiCuris AiCubator (see criteria and timelines below). The focus of the initiative is on targeted antiviral therapies for hepatitis B virus cure, BK virus, Epstein-Barr virus and adenovirus as well as antibacterial therapy for blood stream and diabetic foot infections. Additionally, AiCuris is interested in applications focused on new platform approaches and technologies in the antiviral and antibacterial field. Submitted projects will be evaluated by AiCuris experts based on criteria such as status of target identification, preliminary efficacy data, as well as indications addressed and potential competitive advantages over existing standard of care. Every year, up to three projects will be awarded AiCubator Resident Status. These projects will benefit from expert scientific support, over a period of up to three years, to advance their ideas and approaches.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AiCuris Announces Opening of Second Round of AiCubator Corporate Innovation Accelerator Initiative to Propel Anti-infective Drug Development AiCubator was launched by AiCuris in 2020 to provide long-term support for early but promising research projects in the field of anti-infectivesSecond round application period open through December 31, 2021; up to three projects will be awarded …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
Petroteq Provides Update on TSXV Application for Reinstatement
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces Talicia(R) added to Medi-Cal CDL
Pershing Motor Yacht "VANTAGE" Sold
Silver X Commences Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Update at Nueva Recuperada to Expand ...
Galore Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement, Bonus Agreement and Approval of Debt Settlement
Core Assets Announces Promotional Activity Engagement and Reminder of Corporate Presentation
Remote Medical Diagnostic Company, Biotricity, to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on ...
Tragic Contractor Fatality at TDG Gold Corp’s Shasta Site
AMPD Announces FY 2021 Annual Financial and Operational Performance Highlights
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
iOmx Therapeutics Raises EUR 65 million in Series B Round
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team
HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered ...
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Camber Comments on "Short" Report
Link Global Technologies Provides an Update on AUC Staff Proposal
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...