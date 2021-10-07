24-7 Intouch Acquires Goodbay Technologies

checkAd

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 24-7 Intouch announced today that it has acquired Goodbay Technologies, a leading provider of digital business process outsourcing services.

24-7 Intouch is a global digital customer care and technology company that provides value-driven, future-forward solutions. For over 20 years, we have been the people and technology behind the world’s biggest brands, empowering human potential through our artificial intelligence division, Laivly, and driving change for our client partners through actionable insights and analytics.

24-7 Intouch and Goodbay Technologies are leaders in the customer care industry, focused on pairing the customer experience with best-in-class technology. This acquisition is designed to enhance both companies' need for globally diverse customer service solutions. Goodbay Technologies will be a wholly owned subsidiary of 24-7 Intouch, continuing to operate independently with a focus on gaming, mobile app, consumer technology and new economy clients.

24-7 Intouch continues to expand its global presence with over 20,000 team members servicing over 30 languages across nine countries. The investment in Goodbay Technologies will complement 24-7 Intouch's global footprint, increase its ability to support digital solutions, and add experienced management. The acquisition includes additional on-campus and work-from-home capabilities for 24-7 Intouch in India, the Philippines, and Jamaica, as well as offices in Austin, Texas.

"Our new acquisition is an exciting opportunity to strengthen our core digital offerings to technology, media, and fintech customers while also making us an industry leader in digital customer service solutions for the gaming vertical," said Greg Fettes, Co-Founder and CEO of 24-7 Intouch. "Goodbay Technologies is known for its innovative, consultative and data-driven approach to customer experience, particularly in the gaming and consumer technology verticals, and we are excited to partner with them to grow what is already an impressive customer footprint."

Goodbay Technologies was founded in 2002, initially focused on consumer electronics support. In 2011, the company pivoted to mobile application, gaming and new economy clients. Goodbay Technologies has an outstanding track record for converting new customers to long term partnerships. 24-7 Intouch has long been recognized as the leader in the digital transformation of customer service outsourcing and provides customer service and content moderation solutions for high growth and emerging technology, retail, media and entertainment companies. The complementary client base of 24-7 Intouch and Goodbay Technologies was a key strategic consideration for both organizations.

"We're committed to continuing to provide innovative, flexible and data-driven service programs to our world-class clients," said Sapan Shahani, CEO at Goodbay Technologies. "By adding 24-7 Intouch's global presence, languages, and technology solutions, we're able to expand the range of solutions we can now offer to our clients and other market participants."

Shahani, as the CEO of Goodbay Technologies, will continue to focus on providing the best support possible to its existing clients as well as expanding market share within its core verticals and areas of expertise.

In connection with the transaction, Baird acted as exclusive financial advisor to Goodbay Technologies. Reed Smith LLP acted as legal counsel, and RSM provided accounting and tax services to Goodbay Technologies. 

About 24-7 Intouch
24-7 Intouch is a global digital customer care and technology company that provides value-driven, future-forward solutions. For over 20 years, we have been the people and technology behind the world's biggest brands, empowering human potential through our artificial intelligence division, Laivly, and driving change for our client partners through actionable insights and analytics.

About Goodbay Technologies
Goodbay Technologies is the smart partner for innovative companies seeking experts in customer support outsourcing. We believe intelligent companies deserve an equally intelligent approach to customer support. From smarter hiring and personalized training to user engagement, our goal is to provide the best support possible to each customer. Our data-oriented, consultative management team deploys comprehensive analytics throughout the customer journey in order to help clients make meaningful business decisions about customer retention, strategy and ultimately client profitability.

Media Contact: Morgan Stewart, VP, Sales & Marketing, 24-7 Intouch, mstewart@24-7intouch.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1653074/24_7_Intouch_24_7_Intouch_Acquires_Goodbay_Technologies.jpg




